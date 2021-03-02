The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING FEB. 24
Handi Kwik Food Mart, 805 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 19. Expired canned food. No sanitation in process. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers certificates. Need to replace chest freezer or install new lid. Need to install a three-compartment sink. Need to place food tongs in a sanitized container. Need to post last inspection. Need a first-aid kit.
Gonzalez Community Store, 5065 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Placedo. Demerits: 15. Cheese and Deli cooler not reaching 41 degrees or below, corrected on-site, all items moved to walk-in cooler. Do not use thank-you bags to store food. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need test strips. Expired permit. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink. Need soap in women’s restroom. Need a trash can with lid in women’s restroom.
Mexico Tipico, 421 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 14. Need to store raw meats below potatoes. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Needs one certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need to clean ice machine. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store dry goods minimum 6 inches off the floor.
Texana Food Mart, 1021 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 13. Food items stored in cooler more than seven days. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label items. Dead roaches. Need to store food items 6 inches off floor. Need to place ice scoop in a sanitized container.
Super Donuts, 7905 N. Navarro St., No. 212, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to cover all products in coolers. Incorrect sanitizer concentration. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Employees need ball caps or hairnets in food prep area. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor. Use prep sink for food items only.
May Asian Market, 630 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Three-compartment reaching 105 degrees. Needs to reach 110-120 degrees or higher. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Mop sink has no hot or cold water readily available. Mop sink needs to be repaired. Need thermometers in coolers.
Inteplast Cafeteria, 101 Inteplast Cafeteria, Lolita. Demerits: 8. Do not store raw food over ready-to-eat foods. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to store bucket 6 inches off floor. Need to date-label.
Snax Max No. 11, 1901 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Cannot store or use over-the-counter bug spray in a food establishment. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit.
Conner’s Corner Grocery, 102 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 6. Need a use-by date on deli products in cooler. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store food tongs and ice scoop in a sanitized container. Need to store single-serve items 6 inches off floor.
Texas Star, 1749 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Dented canned goods. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink. Dumpster needs to be stored on paved or gravel area.
AJ’s, 508 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 5. Need a certified food manager. Do not place articles in the hand-washing sink. Employees need to wear hairnets or ball caps.
La Quinta Inn & Suites, 910 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to display certificate and last inspection form.
Noot’s Thai Kitchen, 6360 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Snax Max No. 10, 4901 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; The Donut Palace, 3602 Houston Highway, Suite J, Victoria; Wendy’s No. 69, 2901 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
7-Eleven No. 36503 H, 629 S. Wells St., Edna; BCFS Education Services Edna Head Start, 104 Shelby Park Road, Edna; Edna Elementary, 400 Apollo Drive, Edna; H-E-B No. 351, 301 N. Wells St., Edna; McDonald’s, 817 N. Wells St., Edna; Texana Raceway Park, 258 County Road 412, Edna; The Morales Store LLC, 10191 N. SH 111, Edna; Whataburger No. 428, 112 E. Houston Highway, Edna; Calhoun County Senior Citizens Center, 2104 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; Calhoun High School, 201 Sandcrab Blvd., Port Lavaca, H.J.M. Elementary, 605 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca; All Star Day Care & Pre-School, 103 Lavaca St., Vanderbilt; Industrial Elementary East, 511 5th St., Vanderbilt; Industrial High School, 511 5th St., Vanderbilt; Industrial Junior High School, No. 3 5th St., Vanderbilt; Colony Creek Country Club, 301 Colony Creek Drive, Victoria; Fossati’s Delicatessen, 302 S. Main St., Victoria; Vickers Elementary School Cafeteria, 102 Northgate Road, Victoria; Whataburger No. 788, 3603 Houston Highway, Victoria; Wienerschnitzel No. 595, 3602 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.