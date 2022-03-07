The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MARCH 2
El Zacatecas, 521 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 23. Need to document food left out. Do not store cans on ready-to-eat foods. Need to wash hands before prepping food. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink and hand wash sink. Need a certified food manager. Low pressure on hot water. Need to keep hand wash sink free of items. Need to remove cobwebs above table top and three-compartment sink. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need to fix air vent in women's restroom.
Snappy's Market No. 7, 101 Industrial Blvd., Cuero. Demerits: 21. Hot holding not in proper temperature. Need to document time food left out a room temperature. Need to clean ice dispenser at all soda machines. Need to date-label. Need current food permit. Do not throw food products into hand wash sink. Employees need hairnet or ball cap. Need to place ice scoop in a sanitized container. Need to store single-serve items 6 inches off the floor.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. Glass cooler not reaching 41 degrees or below. Need to store products 6 inches off floor. Dish washer not meeting temp of 120 degrees. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager on duty. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler.
Primo's Quik Stop, 1100 U.S. 59 W, Ganado. Demerits: 8. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to repair hand sink that is pulling away from wall ready to fall. Need to clean vent hood. Need first aid kit.
Snowflake Donuts, 1205 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 7. Need to document time food left out. Need to cover foods in freezer. Employees need hairnet or ball cap.
Uncle Mac's Almost Famous Grub, Mobile Unit, Edna; Latrice's Unique Drinks & More, Mobile Unit, Edna; Busy-Bee's Daycare, 210 Dunn St., Cuero; Domino's Pizza, 1431 E. Broadway St., Suite A, Cuero; Wal-Mart No. 385, 1202 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Latrice's Unique Drinks & More, Mobile Unit, Ganado; Uncle Mac's Almost Famous Grub, Mobile Unit, Ganado; Uncle Mac's Almost Famous Grub, Mobile Unit, Lolita; Dickey's BBQ Pit, 9006 N. Navarro St., Suite C, Victoria; La Carreta No. 2, 1802 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Southern Select Crawfish, Mobile Unit, Victoria; The Spiritual Renewal Center, 718 Gussie Schmidt Road, Victoria; Twin Pines North Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 1301 Mallette Drive, Victoria; Uncle Mac's Almost Famous Grub, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Victoria County Jail, 101 N. Glass St., Victoria; BCFS Education Services Yoakum Head Start, 708 Boyle St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Daniel's Tacos, 902 W. Main St., Edna, inspected Feb. 17 with 19 demerits. Re-inspected March 2 with most violations corrected.
Subway, 400 Tiney Browning Blvd., Port Lavaca, inspected Feb. 22 with 2 demerits. Re-inspected March 1 with all violations corrected.
China Inn, 3602 E. Houston Highway, Victoria, inspected Feb. 22 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 25 with most violations corrected.
Las Tapatias Mexican Café, 3001 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria, inspected Feb. 22 with 13 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 25 with most violations corrected.
Snax Max No. 10, 4901 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected Feb. 8 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 25 with all violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.