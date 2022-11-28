The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Nov. 23
La Carreta No. 2, 1802 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. Do not store raw food above beef or nopales. Need to wash hands before glove use; gloves need to be used when handling ready to eat foods. Observed gnats in kitchen and freezer area-pest control come monthly. Need soap and paper towels at the hand washing sinks; signage of illnesses posted at hand sinks. Clean ice machine. Need to use ball cap or hairnet in food prep area. Do not store food on the floor. Defrost food under cold running water.
3 Estados Mexican Restaurant, 1002 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature Do not store container of potatoes directly in front of the hand sink. Do not store items in the hand sink. Do not store personal items on the freezer, employee drinks need a lid and straw. Store wet towels in the sanitizer bucket.
J & T One Stop, 514 Margie Tewmey, Magnolia Beach. Demerits: 9. Expired food products. 0ppm for sanitizer. Need test strips. Need a trash can with a lid in women's restroom.
Express Mart, 111 E. Morgan St., Cuero. Demerits: 8. Out-of-date product. Product on the floor. Date label deli items.
La Antigua, 737 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8 Do not store raw food over ready to eat foods. Expired permit. Cannot use cardboard on surfaces. Unapproved thawing.
Church's Chicken No. 1463, 206 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Store sanitizer bucket off floor. Clean/degrease floor behind fryers and under storage shelves. Need hairnet/ ball cap in food prep area. Need scoop with handles.
Gonzalez Café, 1103 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need to clean the ice machine. Need to fix the ceiling in the storage room. Need to reseal the floors in the storage room.
Las Palmas Mexican Café, 6007 N. Main, Suites D&E, Victoria, Demerits: 3. Hot water not reaching 120 degrees
The Donut Palace-Cuero, 310 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 2. Expired food handler certifications.
Whataburger No. 360, 905 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 2 Expired food permit.
Old-Fashioned Donuts, 909 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 2 Need certified food manager
The Green Iguana Grill, 137 E. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2. No Certified food manager.
McDonald's No. 18899, 7808 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. No cold water at the hand sink
Anchored in Love, 220 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket
Domino's Pizza, 1431 E. Broadway Ste A, Cuero; Lucky's Kitchen & More, 107 E. York St., Ganado; Lucky's Kitchen & More, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Napoleon's, 2806 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Post Acute Medical Rehabilitation Hospital,101 James Coleman Drive, Victoria; Ceja's Tacos, 212 Hickey St., Yoakum; J's Burger, 213 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum; Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1214 Zorn Road, Yorktown; Demerits: 0
Re-inspections
El Paso Tacos and Tequila Victoria, 212 S. Main St., Victoria. Inspected Nov. 9 with 25 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 18 with most violations corrected. Continue to work on other violations.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, inside H-E-B, 1505 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Inspected Nov. 16 with 4 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 17 with all violations corrected.