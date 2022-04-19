The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING APRIL 13
Cracker Barrel C Store, 112 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 16. Need to label ice bags. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to fix leak at the hand sink. Need a bodily fluids clean-up kit. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Gnats around the hand sink area.
Little Caesars, 419 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Need time and date on pizza prep food. Need a certified food manager on duty. Do not use cardboard in kitchen on shelves or floor. Employees all need hairnets or caps in kitchen or food prep area. Need to date-label all items not original package. Need to weather strip back door. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit.
Vera Cruz, 3110 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to cover all food in coolers. Need to date-label all product in cooler. Need test strips. Need to weather strip backdoor. Need to thaw food under cool running water or in cooler. Need to do general cleaning in kitchen and floors. Need signage at hand sink.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 8702 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Urinal in men’s restroom need repairing. Sink in ladies’ restroom needs to be secured. Need a splash guard at back hand sink between sink and three-compartment sink. Need to store products 6 inches off floor. All kitchen workers must have a cap or hairnet in kitchen and prep area. Need to clean floors. Need to restock first aid kit.
Dairy Queen, 1205 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need to store wet towels in a sanitizer bucket. Need to fix leak at the mop sink in kitchen.
Sakura Victoria, 6306 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need to cover all products in coolers. Need to date-label all products. Need to keep hand sink free of items. Need to clean vent hood. Need to use scoop with handle in rice.
Ventura’s Tamales & Specialties, 702 E. Water St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need test strips. Need a current permit.
McDonald’s, 801 S. SH 35 Bypass, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need food permit. Employee drinks need lid and straw.
Tropical Smoothie Café, 3202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Zero PPM sanitizer reading. Need to store food boxes 6 inches off the floor in freezer. Need scoops with handles.
M.H. Leske Oil Co., 413 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need thermometers in cooler. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean ice machine.
Homewood Suites by Hilton, 6705 N E Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need test strips. Need to store products 6 inches off floor. Need to thaw food under cool running water or in cooler.
La Quinta Inn & Suites, 3107 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need current permit.
A+ Kidz Care Learning Center, 3404 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; D’s 1 stop, 3602-A Houston Highway, Victoria; Aro’s Tacos To Go, 207 Lawrance St., Yoakum. Demerits: 3.
La Flor De Guanajuato, 1145 N. Esplande St., Cuero; Tropical Sno at Flow Paddle Co., Mobile Unit, Victoria; Stop-N-Go, 701 Blyth Road, Victoria; The Texan No. 8, 3402 SH 185, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Jim’s Big Burger, 102 Glascow St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Lindenau Rifle Club, 22 Striedel Lane, Cuero; Meyersville Country Club, 5195 Mission Valley Road, Cuero; Pizza Hut — Cuero No. 22643, 1010 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Red Dot Grocery, 314 Evers St., Cuero; Tilley’s Custom BBQ, 724 TL Overture, Cuero; A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 2, 1105 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; ABC Child Development Center Inc., 104 Warehouse Road, Victoria; Bearly Beginning No. 2, 3803 Miori Lane, Victoria; Chick-Fil-A, 7800 Hallettsville Highway, Suite 155, Victoria; Clean Plate, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Clean Plate Commissary, 1704 E. Airline Road, Victoria; La Tejanita, 1309 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Pizza Hut No. 39162, 3404 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Subway at The Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; T-N-T Restaurant, 908 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Vela Farms, 221 S. Main St., Victoria; Wal-Mart Subway, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria; Bistro Café, 1200 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum; Branding Iron Meat Market, 515 Irvine St., Yoakum; Ceja’s Tacos, 212 Hickey St., Yoakum; Yoakum Primary School, 800 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Jack in the Box No. 4764, 1510 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria, inspected March 22 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected April 11 with most violations corrected.
Stripes Store 40889H, 10408 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected Feb. 2 with 18 demerits. Re-inspected April 11 with most violations corrected.
