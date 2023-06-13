The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING June 7.
Edna Seafood & Grill, 1022 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 24. Cover foods in walk-in cooler and freezer. Dish washer not reaching proper temperature. Wash hands before glove use. Do not handle ready-to-eat foods with bare hands. Need food handler certificates for all employees. Flies. Menu needs disclosure. Need cold water in restroom. Mop sink needs hot and cold water. Ball cap or hair net in food prep area. Defrost under cold running water or in cooler.
Dragon Palace, 5223 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 16. Document time food is kept out at room temperature. Cover items in the walk-in cooler. Expired food handlers certificates. Record cooling times and temperatures on food. Date label food. Clean the ice maker. Use approved thawing method. Floor tiles need to be fixed.
El Guerrerense, 2101 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Document time on food cooling with date and temperature. Cover food items. Need food handlers. Hand wash sink for handwashing only. Items to be stored 6 inches off the floor. Ice scoop to be store on clean, sanitized surface.
Tots and Tikes No.2, 424 S. Seadrift St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Needs certified food manager. Need food handlers license for all other employees. Needs sanitizer test strips. Renew food permit. Needs paper towels at the hand sink. Needs hair restraints.
China Inn, 3602 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Document times that food has been out. Cover food items. Need renewed food handler certificates.
Eskimo Hut, 1609 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need certified food manager. Need food handler. Clean the ice maker. Place ice scoop on sanitized surface. Clean the cooler fans for proper ventilation.
Barhop, 1202 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Hand sink pipe is leaking under sink. Certified food manager needed during all open hours. Need food handler.
Vallet Packing House, 3035 Farm-to-Market Road 822, Edna. Demerits: 6. Need current water sample. Need certified food manager. Post CFM visible to public.
Double Dave's Pizza Works, 2202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need food handler certificates. Need chlorine sanitizer strips. Keep wiping towels in sanitizer buckets. Use scoop with handle for flour.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 101 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Food establishment permit must be current and valid. Hot water is needed at the hand sink.
Tots and Tikes Day Care, 411 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3. Food establishment permit must be current and valid. Need hair restraints.
7-Eleven No. 36500 J, 100 Shepley St., Bloomington; Jackson Healthcare Center, 1013 S. Wells St., Edna; 7-Eleven No. 36505 H, 1800 S. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Domino's Pizza, 320 SH 35 S.; Port Lavaca; May Asian Market, 630 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Riah's Snack Shack, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Subway, 400 Tiney Browning Blvd., Port Lavaca; Whataburger No. 323, 1207 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; 7-Eleven No. 36512 H, 3302 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Alicia's Night Club, 805 Delmar Drive, Victoria; Boost Up Nutrition, 1101 E. Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Cardenas And Mangonadas 2, 2202 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Cattleman's Catering, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Panda Express No. 2514, 8709 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Rankin Snowcones, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Taco Bell No. 16800, 7902 N. Navarro St., Victoria; The Wellhead Tavern, 23404 NW Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspection
Grab-N-Go, 5065 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Placedo. Inspected May 11 with 31 demerits. Re-inspection June 6, continue to work on violations, will return to verify completion.