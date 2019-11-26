The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING NOV. 20
Emiliano’s Mexican Grill, 401 Lott St., Yoakum. Demerits: 24. Need to document time on eggs left out at room temperature. Do not store uncovered ice bucket on floor next to hand-washing sink. Need to cover food in cooler. Gnats in bar area. Need asterisk on menu. Need to date-label all foods in cooler. Need hot water at hand sink at bar. Cannot have cardboard on floor. All towels must be in sanitizer bucket. Food products in cooler must be 6 inches off floor. Need scoops with handles. Do not store kitchen utensils between walls and counter. Need covered trash cans with lid in restroom. Need to post last inspection.
Las Palmas Mexican Café, 6007 N. Main St., Suites D and E, Victoria. Demerits: 21. Need to cover all dry goods. Need a barrier between tortillas and towels. Sanitizer 10 ppm. Do not store sanitizer bucket directly on floor. Do not use foil on shelving. Need to weather strip walk-in door. Need to cover rice. Need to discard contaminated rice. Need scoops with handles. Need to label front of dry goods. Need to seal gap at the back door.
The Texan, 526 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 17. Need time documentation on food not holding proper temperature. Need to wash hands when preparing food. Need to wash hands before putting on gloves. Need to date-label food in cooler. Need test strips. Restroom hot water below 100 degrees. Three-compartment sink not reaching 120 degrees or above. Employees need to wear hairnets or ball caps. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Trash dumpster needs to be on concrete or asphalt.
Aunt Jo’s BBQ, 5303 U.S. 77-S, Victoria. Demerits: 14. Hand sink not draining. Need one certified food manager. Do not wash hands in three-compartment sink. Need a thermometer in table top. Need paper towels at the hand sink. Need to clean table top. Need paper towels in restroom.
Maya Mexican Restaurant, 1909 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 13. Need to cover food in cooler. Need to store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off floor. Do not store rims of glass directly on ice/shelving in freezer. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need to store all wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Do not place towels under tea pitchers. Food containers need to be 6 inches off floor in cooler. Do not place utensils between counter and wall. Need to clean ice machine. Women’s restroom needs trash can with lid.
Sonic No. 1756, 1110 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 13. Need to cover food in freezer. Cannot use over-the-counter pest control. Flies. Need to clean ice machine. Need to clean up dead roaches. Employees need to wear hairnets or ball caps. Need to fix cracked floor tiles.
Snowflake Donuts, 1205 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 11. Need time documentation on foods left out. Need time documentation on eggs left out. Need to cover food in freezer and cooler. Need food handlers’ certificates. Employees need to wear hairnets or ball cap. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. No phones allowed in prep area.
Handy Stop Grocery, 425 E. Morris St., Yoakum. Demerits: 10. Expired medications. Expired Lunchables. Expired wieners. Deli sandwiches need use-by date. Need to date-label food in cooler. Cannot use duct tape on food containers. All wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to have scoops with handles. Need to label all food containers.
Bella Tavola of Cuero, 213 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 9. Table top not holding 41 degrees or lower. Need test strips. Need signs at hand wash sink. Need scoops with handles. Restroom trash can needs lid.
Cimarron Crossing, 13515 U.S. 87 N., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Hot dogs at 44-46 degrees. Need to discard hot dogs stored longer than four hours at improper temperature. Need a first-aid kit.
Regency Inn and Suites, 104 Ellen May Road, Yoakum. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers’ certificates.
Yorktown Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, 670 W. Fourth St., Yorktown. Demerits: 6. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink. Three-compartment sink not draining. When mechanical dishwasher drains, it bubbles up in hand sink. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to restock first-aid kit.
Subway – Yoakum, 412 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handlers certificates.
Burger Nation (four 13, LLC), 3112 N. Navarro St., Suite A, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to store chicken below beef. Need to use proper defrosting methods.
Yorktown Subway, 342 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 3.
Busy-Bee’s Daycare, 210 Dunn St., Cuero; Dairy Queen-Cuero, 802 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Mi Familia Bar, 409 W. Main St., Cuero; H and H Café and Bakery, 719 Lott St., Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
Cuero Pecan House, 104 W. South Railroad St., Cuero; Smolik’s, 523 S. Esplanade St., Cuero; Inez Community Center, 2511 Garcitas Creek Road, Inez; Inez Convenience Services, 9 Farm-to-Market Road 444 South, Inez; The Bomb Diggity, 208 Railroad St., Inez; Schwan’s Home Service-Port Lavaca, Port Lavaca; Anna’s Tacos and More, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Schwan’s Home Service,, 501 Anthony Road, Victoria; Schwan’s Home Service, Inc. – Cuero, 501 Anthony Road, Victoria; Schwan’s Home Service Inc.-Ganado, 501 Anthony Road, Victoria; Schwan’s Home Service Inc.-Nordheim, 501 Anthony Road, Victoria; Schwan’s Home Service-Edna, 501 Anthony Road, Victoria; Jenny’s Tacos, 220 W. Morris St., Yoakum; Community Action Committee of Victoria, Texas, 107 W. Main St., Yorktown; Lowe’s Super S No. 157, 1707 W. Main St., Yorktown; The Learning Garden, 234 N. Gohmert St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Colony Creek Country Club, 301 Colony Creek Drive, Victoria, inspected Oct. 30 with 8 demerits. Reinspected Nov. 11 with most violations corrected.
Moo Moo No. 2, 3701 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria, inspected Nov. 5 with 3 demerits. Reinspected Nov. 15 with violation corrected.
The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar, 1201 W. Stayton Ave., Victoria, inspected Oct. 30 with 11 demerits. Reinspected Nov. 20 with most violations corrected.
