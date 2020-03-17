The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MARCH 11
Texana Food Mart, 1021 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 14. Expired canned food. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label food in cooler. Need test strips. Need hand towels. Scoops and food tongs must be in a sanitized bucket. Need to label food containers.
Pump N Munch, 1106 E. U.S. 59, Ganado. Demerits: 10. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to date-label deli products. Need test strips. Cannot have cellphones in prep area. Need to defrost under cold, running water or in cooler. Need 2020 permit. Need to post certified food manager’s certificate visible to the public. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
Cervantes Restaurant, 318 Front St., Yoakum. Demerits: 10. No thank-you bags. Need to repair leak under sink. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need hot water at mop sink.
Snappy’s Market No. 5, 2004 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 9. Expired food product. Deli products need date-label. Need accurate thermometer for walk-in cooler. Women’s restroom needs trash can with lid. Need to post current inspection.
Stripes Store 40884H, 1200 E. Broadway St., Cuero. Demerits: 8. Dairy and egg cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Expired eggs. Need 2020 permit.
Snappy’s Market No. 7, 101 Industrial Boulevard, Cuero. Demerits: 6. Expired deli and medication products. Need to date-label foods in cooler. Ice scoop must be in a sanitized container.
7-Eleven No. 36503 H, 629 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 5. Need to label small ice bags. Need 2020 permit.
Ling’s Fusion Cuisine LLC, 7800 N. Navarro St. No. 179, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Panda Express No. 2514, 8709 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
James Food Mart, 11943 Farm-to-Market 1593 Road, Lolita. Demerits: 1.
Maria’s Tamales, 402 S. Esplanade St., Cuero; BCFS Education Services Edna Head Start, 104 Shelby Park Road, Edna; McDonald’s, 817 N. Wells St., Edna; South Brooke Manor, 1401 W. Main St., Edna; Bar B Q To Go, 107 W. York St., Ganado; Ganado Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 107 E. Rogers St., Ganado; The Cast Iron Kettle, LLC, 1006 S. Third St., Ganado; Anchored in Love, 220 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca; Bethany Senior Living, 118 Trinity Shores Drive, Port Lavaca; Calhoun County Senior Citizens Center, 2104 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; Salty Seafood Shack, 732 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Highway 87 Eats, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Rowland Elementary School, 2706 Leary Lane, Victoria; Schorlemmer Elementary – VISD, 2564 Mallette Drive, Victoria; Shields Elementary School Cafeteria, 3400 Bluebonnet St., Victoria; Speedy Stop No. 30, 5906 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Speedy Stop Kitchen No. 30, 5906 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Vickers Elementary School Cafeteria, 102 Northgate Road, Victoria; Ceja’s Tacos, 212 Hickey St., Yoakum; H E B Food Store No. 355, 201 W. Gonzales St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
The Texan No. 5, 101 W. Heaton St., Cuero, inspected March 3 with 10 demerits. Reinspected March 11 with all violations corrected.
Dollar General Store No. 20808, 5860 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt, inspected Jan. 22 with 8 demerits. Reinspected March 6 with most violations corrected.
La Carreta No. 2, 1802 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected March 3 with 11 demerits. Reinspected March 6 with most violations corrected.
Subway Sandwich Shop No. 48340, 1102 Rio Grande St., Suite No. 300, Victoria, inspected March 3 with 5 demerits. Reinspected March 6 with all violations corrected.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 300 US 77A, Yoakum, inspected March 4 with 15 demerits. Reinspected March 11 with most violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.