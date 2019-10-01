The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT. 25
Beijing Buffet, 339 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 40. Cannot provide documentation for shrimp in ice chest. Do not store ready-to-eat foods under raw meat or fish. Mechanical hot water not reaching the minimum temperature requirement. Need to wash hands before putting gloves on. Do not store chemical in kitchen next to food items. Need to drape hose at mop sink. Need to repair leak under hand sink. Need food handlers’ certificate. Insects in rice and flour. Need to date-label foods. Rusted shelves in racks. Need to clean shelves. Need to wear hair restraints. Need to store wet towels inside sanitizer bucket. Do not stack food directly on food. Need to use proper defrosting methods. Need to label front of containers. Need to clean door handles. Need to clean freezer floor. Need more lighting inside coolers. Need more lighting in food prep areas. Need to keep dumpsters closed. Needs a good cleaning. Back door needs weather stripping. Trash can in women’s restroom needs a lid.
Taco Poco Loco, 403 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 19. Need to document time food left out at room temperature. Need to wash hands after touching hair. Need certified food manager. Need soap at hand sink. Hand sink needs to be free of items. Shelving needs to be easily cleanable. Employees need hair nets or ball caps. Dumpster and grease container need to be on concrete or asphalt. Women’s restroom needs paper towels. Both restrooms need hand-washing signs.
La Hacienda Mexican Café No. 1, 7702 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 18. Walk-in not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to cover all foods in walk-in. Need to repair leak under hand sink. Walk-in main source of cooling. Need to date-label items in walk-in. Do not use cardboard on floors. Need to date-label ingredients not in original container. Need more lighting in walk-in cooler. Need to replace broken floor tiles.
Taqueria La Finca, 2640 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 17. Improper cooling time and temperature. Need to cover all foods. Need one certified food manager. Everyone else needs food handlers’ certificates. Need to date-label all foods with a seven-day, use-by date. No hot water at the mop sink. Need to store wet towels inside sanitizer bucket. Need covered trash can in women’s restroom. Need a hand-washing sign in restroom.
Grand Buffet, 4303 N. Navarro St. No. 200, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to cover all foods in walk-in. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to date-label all food in walk-in. Need quat test strips. Need to store wiping towels in sanitizer bucket. Do not store container on top of uncovered oysters. Do not store knives on countertop when not in use.
The Greenhouse Lounge, 2100 N. SH 35 Bypass, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. No dish-washing procedure. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers’ certificates. Dirty towels in sink. Need to post current permit. Need a first-aid kit.
Dodge City Saloon, 205-H North Star Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need one certified food manager. Everyone else needs food handlers’ certificates. Need to label spray bottles. Need to replace ceiling tile above ice machine. Women’s restroom needs a covered trash can.
Subway Sandwich Shop No. 48340, 1102 Rio Grande St., Suite No. 300, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean soda dispenser. Employees need hair nets with visor. Need to post certified food manager certificate visible to public. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
James Food Mart, 11943 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 7. Table top not reaching proper temperature. Need to date-label deli sandwiches. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to place ice scoop in sanitizer container.
Vicky’s Fit Club, 113 Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need a certified food manager. Need hand-washing sink. Need to post last inspection.
Outlaw Pass LLC, 78 Tate Road, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Bar B Q To Go, 107 W. York St., Ganado; Miller Seafood Co. Inc., 1102 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Travis Middle School, 705 Nueces St., Port Lavaca; Country Catering, 79 Schaefer Road, Victoria; Stadium View Church, 3102 Miori Lane, Victoria; Ceja’s Tacos, 212 Hickey St., Yoakum; Taqueria Vallarta Yoakum, 614 Irvine St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
7-Eleven No. 36503 H, 629 S. Wells St., Edna, inspected Sept. 4 with 11 demerits. Reinspected Sept. 23 with all violations corrected.
James Food Mart, 11943 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita, inspected Sept. 19 with 7 demerits. Reinspected Sept. 25 with most violations corrected.
La Antigua, 737 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca, inspected Sept. 4 with 23 demerits. Reinspected Sept. 24 with most violations corrected.
China Inn, 3602 E. Houston Highway, Victoria, inspected Sept. 18 with 10 demerits. Reinspected Sept. 20 with most violations corrected.
La Hacienda Mexican Café No. 1, 7702 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Sept. 19 with 18 demerits. Reinspected Sept. 20 with most violations corrected.
