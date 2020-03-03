The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING FEB. 26
Joe’s Pizza and Pasta, 601 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 21. Table top butter at 46.5 degrees. Table top chicken at 46 degrees. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to drape up hose at three-compartment sink. Need food handlers’ certificates on file for all employees. Need thermometers in coolers. Need soap at hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store boxes of food 6 inches off floor in walk-in freezer
Fastop Food Store No. 3, 2103 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 14. Expired salami and cheese. Tamales need proper labeling. Need to repair leak at three-compartment sink. Sandwiches need a use-by date. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean ice dispenser. Need to clean container holding tongs. Need to repair leak from ice dispenser.
Church’s Fried Chicken No. 1331, 206 W. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handlers’ certificates.
Ganado Theatre, 120 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificate.
Fastop Food Store No. 1, 1901 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Fastop Food Store No. 2, 1801 Delmar Drive, Victoria; Fastop Food Store No. 4, 3508 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Little Caesar’s No. 14, 1907 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
St. Peter’s Baptist Church, 2708 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 0
