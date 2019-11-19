The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING NOV. 13
Ramsey’s Restaurant and Catering, 1403 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 33. Salad and sandwich cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to document times on sausage and food sitting out on grill-hot hold. Need to keep food covered in walk-in. 0 ppm in bleach bucket. 0 ppm at mechanical dishwasher. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Expired food handlers’ certificates. Need to keep lids on oysters for 90 days. Need asterisk disclosure and reminder on menus. Need to clean containers of dry ingredients. Need to clean inside ice machine. Shelves need to be easily cleanable. Need cold water at mop sink. Need to weather-strip back door. Damp towels on prep area need to be stored in sanitizer bucket. Need to keep containers 6 inches off floor in coolers and storage. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to label ingredients not in original containers. Need ventilation in men’s restroom. Dumpsters need to be on non-absorbent surface. Floors need to be nonabsorbent and easily cleanable. Need to clean vents in kitchen. Need to replace torn ceiling tiles.
IHOP, 7606 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 20. Table top across from grill not holding 41 degrees. Corrected onsite with ice. Gravy needs to heat to proper temperature before serving. Corrected onsite. Crepes on plate and wrapped in plastic by dirty dishes then stored in tabletop by grill. Corrected onsite; items were discarded. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Employees need food handlers’ certificates. Need to clean microwave and waffle maker. Need to defrost under cold running water. Need to keep dumpster closed. Need to weather-strip back door. Need to restock with minimum requirements. Employees must wash hands and change out gloves. Employees must wear gloves when handling ready-to-eat food.
Sichuan Garden Restaurant, 2003 Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 19. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need to cover food in walk-in cooler and freezer. Need to label spray container. Need food handlers’ certificates. Wooden shelves need to be easily cleanable. Need to clean ice machine. Need to keep restroom closed at all times. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer buckets. Need to store food 6 inches off floor in walk-in freezer. Need to defrost meat under cold running water. Scoops need handles. Need to label sugar and salt that is out of its original containers.
Taco-Licious, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 14. Use shallow pans when cooling food. 70 degrees on thermometer in cooler. Need time documentation on bacon left on countertop. Do not use aprons to cover bacon cooling on countertop. Employee drinks must have lids and straws. Need to keep wet towels in sanitizer bucket when not in use. Improper defrosting of sausage. Need to label sugar and keep container with lid closed.
Crazy Wings and More, 119 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 13. Need to store raw meat away from ready-to-eat foods. Need to date-label items in fridge. Need thermometer in cooler. Shelves need to be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Need to clean rodent droppings. Employees cannot eat in the kitchen. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to defrost meat under cold running water. Need to clean walls.
Dragon House, 202 S. Highway 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 13. Need to keep time documentation on items left out at room temperature. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Back storage area needs to be easily cleanable nonabsorbent. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store ice scoop with the handle up. Need to label bulk items. Need to clean behind wok station. Need hand-washing sign in restroom.
Moo Moo Food Mart, 101 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum. Demerits: 11. Need to document time on items left out at room temperature. Cannot have hose drain in three-compartment sink. Need test strips. Need light shields over food prep areas.
Whataburger No. 360, 905 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 10. Need to cover items in cooler. Cook did not wash hands when coming from walk-in freezer. Must wear gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Single-serve items not stored correctly.
Edna Donuts, 515 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 9. Need to keep time on items left out at room temperature. Need to date-label items in cooler. Do not use cardboard on floors. Need to store personal items away from food prep areas. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Walden’s Mini Market, 6098 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Cannot sell Capri Sun with no ingredient labels. Do not use or store over-the-counter bug spray in food establishment. Only use licensed pest control. Ice machine needs to be cleaned.
Bush’s Chicken – Cuero, 601 E. Broadway St., Cuero. Demerits: 7. Need to fix roof leak in storage. Wooden floor needs to be easily cleanable. Need to store food items 6 inches off floor in store room. Need to store food items 6 inches off floor in freezer. Scoops need handles.
Skillet’s Restaurant No. 90, 3202 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 7. 0ppm at dishwasher. Need a thermometer in pie cooler. Need to fix air vents in the restrooms. Need a hand-washing sign in the men’s restroom.
Yoakum Nursing and Rehab Center, 1300 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum. Demerits: 7. Need to fix leak under three-compartment sink. Need to clean droppings. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to fix air vent in restroom. Need to post last inspection visible the public. Need to post certified food manager visible to the public.
Dick’s Food Stores Seadrift, LLC, 202 Broadway Ave., Seadrift. Demerits: 6. Need to remove ice buildup in meat market display. Need to repair leak in produce walk-in. Faucet at three-compartment sink doesn’t reach all compartments. No hot water at mop sink. Need hand-washing sign at hand sink in back area.
Wingstop, 5208 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need 2019 permit. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store boxes 6 inches off of the floor in the freezer. Need to post certified food manager visible to the public.
Donut Palace, 707 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 5. Need to keep time documented on items left out at room temperature. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to seal hole in mop sink.
Bistro Café, 1200 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Need to store raw meat on separate shelves. Packaged cookies must have ingredient labels.
Sonic Drive In, 920 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 4. Need to document time on items left out at room temperature. Air vent in restroom needs to be fixed.
Charlie’s Donuts, 1406 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need current food handlers certificates. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to fix air vent in women’s restroom.
Circle K No. 2741545, 4150 SH 72 W., Cuero; Nacho’s Mexican Restaurant, 3810 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
CHG Senior Living of PL, LLC dba Trinity Shores, 201 Trinity Shores Drive, Port Lavaca; The Corner Bar and Lounge, 1901 Kern Drive, Victoria; The Salvation Army, 1302 N. Louis St., Victoria; Mimi’s Kitchen, 606 Highway 77-A S., Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
La Quinta Inn and Suites, 3107 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Victoria Shaved Ice/Kona Ice No. 3, 508 Kelly Crick Road, Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice/Kona Ice No. 3, 508 Kelly Crick Road (Cuero), Victoria; McDonald’s, 104 E. Broadway St., Cuero; New Testament Holiness Church, 1475 Old Cheapside Road, Cuero; Red Dot Grocery, 314 Evers St., Cuero; Stripes Store 40885-H, 4200 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Victoria Shaved Ice/Kona Ice-1, Mobile Unit (Cuero), Cuero; Yummi Sushi (inside HEB No. 712), 909 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Pizza Hut – Edna No. 22649, 803 W. Main St., Edna; Victor’s Tacos, 302 N. Wells St., Edna; It Doesn’t Matter, 612½ W. Devers Ave., Ganado; Texas Shaved Ice LLC, Ganado Mobile Unit, Ganado; Texas Shaved Ice LLC, 1185 Farm-to-Market Road 1160, Louise; Victoria Shaved Ice/Kona Ice-1, Mobile Unit, Port O’Connor, Magnolia Beach, Indianola, Alamo Beach; Texas Shaved Ice LLC, Port Lavaca Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Victoria Shaved Ice/Kona Ice-1, Mobile Unit (Port Lavaca), Port Lavaca; Speedy Stop No. 84, 1620 W. Adams Ave., Port O’Connor; Alimento Catering, 801 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Community Action Committee, 4011 Halsey St., Victoria; Devereux Foundation, 120 David Wade Drive, Victoria; Dominos, 3803 Houston Highway No. 8800, Victoria; H-E-B Food Store No. 554, 1505 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Raisin Windmill Store, 9098 Highway 59 S., Victoria; Retama Manor South, 3103 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Sky Restaurant, 236 Foster Field Drive, Victoria; Sonic Drive In No. 5262, 3008 Houston Highway, Victoria; Sonic Drive-In No. 4798, 3603 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; The Grub Spot, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Victoria Masonic Lodge No. 40, 3502 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice/Kona Ice No. 2, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice/Kona Ice-1, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice/Kona Ice No. 3, 508 Kelly Crick Road (Port Lavaca), Victoria; Wienerschnitzel No. 595, 3602 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Stevens Healthcare and Rehab, 204 Walter St., Yoakum; Yoakum Senior Citizens Center, 105 Kvinta Drive, Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Dairy Queen, 2702 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria, inspected Oct. 28 with 10 demerits. Reinspected Nov. 12 with most violations corrected.
Red Lobster No. 0406, 7404 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected Oct. 30 with 20 demerits. Reinspected Nov. 13 with most violations corrected.
