The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JAN. 22
Gonzalez Community Store, 5065 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Placedo. Demerits: 34. Table top not holding temperature. Need to discard items not holding temperature. Expired items. Items in two-door have mold and mildew on them. Need to store raw meats below ready-to-eat foods. No hand washing since drain is backing up. Kitchen must close because of sewage back up. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Expired food handlers. Live roaches in kitchen. Need thermometer. Do not store items in hand sink. Need to clean mold and mildew in fridge. Rodent droppings on hot water heater. Need to store personal items away from food prep areas. All employees must have on hairnets or caps. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Scoops need handles.
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 24. Do not store food directly into thank you sacks. Need to wear gloves when handling ready-to-eat food. Do not rinse gloves and reuse. Only licensed pest control can be used. Do not store WD-40 in kitchen. Need to fix leak under steam table. Mop sink is not working. Need to date-label cooked food in coolers. All refrigeration must have a thermometer. Do not line shelves with foil. Rat droppings present. Kitchen employees must wear a hair restraint. Need to defrost meat in cooler or under cold running water. Need to clean rat droppings off of refrigerator in storage room and on floors. Storage room light needs a cover. Need to post 2020 permit.
La Antigua, 737 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 19. Need to document time eggs left out. Need to discard food that condensation fell on. Need to cover food in freezer. Dishwasher temperatures at 105 degrees. Need to store sanitizer bucket off floor. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to place scoop in a sanitized container.
Crazy About Mangonadas 2, 2202 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 17. Need to use gloves when touching ready-to-eat foods. Do not store over counter bug spray in establishment. Need to fix leak under three-comp sink. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit kept together and paperwork. Need quat test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Vent not working in men’s restroom.
Vera Cruz, 3110 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. Need to cover food in cooler. Need to date-label food in cooler. Do not throw paper towels in hand sink. No cell phones in prep area. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store food six inches off the floor in cooler. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to place scoop in a sanitized container. Need to place all single serve items six inches off floor. Need to replace missing floor tiles. Need to post last inspection.
The New Rodeo, 407 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need to store raw meat below ready-to-eat foods. Need to use gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Hose must have air gaps. Do not place items in hand sink. Need easily cleanable non-absorbent surface. Employee drinks need lid and straw.
Ventura’s Tamales and Specialities, 702 E. Water St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers certificate. Need 2020 permit. All surfaces must be easily cleanable non-absorbent. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to defrost meat under cold running water.
J and T One Stop, 514 Margie Tewmey Road, Magnolia Beach. Demerits: 12. Expired ham and bologna. Need to wash hands before putting gloves on. Need soap at hand wash sink. Ice scoop must be in sanitized container. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need light shields in walk-in cooler. Need to clean vent above table top.
Aunt Jo’s BBQ, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need water sample. Need certified food manager. Need to keep hand sink open for hand washing. All surfaces easily cleanable non absorbent. No “vape pen” in food prep area. Employees must wear hairnet or ball cap. Need trashcan with lid. Need first aid kit.
Chuck’s BBQ, 1107 Highway 35 S, Point Comfort. Demerits: 11. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need current water sample on file. Need test strips. Need permit.
Chuck Machacek, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need current water sample on file. Need test strips. Need permit.
Dollar General No. 3477, 2215 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Out-dated canned goods. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need permit for 2020. Men’s restroom baseboard needs to be replaced. Men’s restroom walls need to be cleaned. Women’s restroom needs covered trash can.
Baytown Seafood Restaurant, 4010 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink. Floor in walk-in must be easily cleanable non absorbent. All employees need a cap or hairnet. Need paper towels in men’s restroom.
Great American Cookies/Pretzel Maker, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 381, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Cooler in pretzel area is not holding 41 degrees or colder. Need to fix leak at back hand sink. Expired test strips. Need ventilation fan in the restroom. Need to post last inspection.
Dollar General Store No. 20808, 5860 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt. Demerits: 8. Expired Ball Park Beef Franks. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need hot water in restrooms.
Chuck E. Cheese’s No. 581, 7800 N. Navarro Street No. 201, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to drape hose at mop sink. Need to clean ice machine.
Raven’s At The Woodlawn, 1326 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to keep food covered. Need current food handler certificates on file. Need thermometer in tabletop. Employees need to wear hair net or ball cap.
Wal-Mart No. 4194 Fuel Center, 4107 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Out-dated yogurt. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need 2020 permit. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Dollar General No. 12393, 17 West 4th St., Bloomington. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need 2020 permit.
El Norteno Mexican Food, 4105 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to cover all items in walk-in cooler. Need to work on date-labeling items in walk-in cooler. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to fix air vent in men’s restroom.
Whataburger No. 323, 1207 State Highway 35 North, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Do not use thank you bags to store food in freezer. Need to post permit. Need to post last inspection. Need to post certified food manager.
Family Dollar Store No. 2524, 201 Lott St., Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Expired medication. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook.
L and L Grill, 5306 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to fix leak under three-compartment sink. Need test strips.
Longhorn Saloon, 1301 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need certified food manager. Need sanitizer test strips. Need covered trash can women’s restroom.
Snax Max No. 9, 4402 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need use-by date on deli items. Need to clean build up in three-compartment sink. Need to repair or replace vents in restrooms.
The Learning Tree, Inc., 124 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum. Demerits: 4. Need to date-label. Need thermometer in small cooler in back room.
A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 2, 1105 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Amour, Inc., 114 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Family Table Restaurant, 1102 S. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Bebotyboo, LLC dba Andy’s Quick Stop, 312 W. Heaton St., Cuero. Demerits: 1.
Brookshire Brothers No. 76, 305 W. York St., Ganado; TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St., Ganado; Spendlove Ranch, 1937 Farm-to-Market Road 1354, Karnes City; Meyersville Store, 2231 Meyersville Road, Meyersville; First United Methodist Church, 814 N. San Antonio St., Port Lavaca; Linnville Grind and Churn, 468 Highway 35 S, Port Lavaca; McDonald’s, 801 S. Highway 35 Bypass, Port Lavaca; Saltwater Saloon, 514 Margie Tewmey Road, Port Lavaca; The Box Lunch, 146 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca; Back Yard Flowers and Farm, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Break Time, 1908 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Bubba and Hanks Beef LLC, 772 Aloe Road North, Victoria; Henneke Farms, Farmer’s Market, Victoria; SPORTS, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite I, Victoria; Stange Homestead, 2506 Coletoville Road South, Victoria; Turkey Hollow Farm, Farmer’s Market, Victoria; Branding Iron Meat Market, 515 Irvine St., Yoakum; Pizza Hut-Yoakum No. 22646, 1201 W. Grand St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Gonzalez Community Store, 5065 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Placedo, inspected Jan. 21 with 34 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 22 with most violations corrected.
Colony Creek Country Club, 301 Colony Creek Drive, Victoria, inspected Oct. 30 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 21 with all violations corrected.
Skillet’s Restaurant No. 90, 3202 Houston Highway, Victoria, inspected Nov. 7 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 21 with most violations corrected.
Tip Top Ventures Inc., 101 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria, inspected Jan. 8 with 23 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 21 with most violations corrected.
