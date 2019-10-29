The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING OCT. 23
Los Reyes Mexican Grill, 6908 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 35. Need to keep time documented on food that is below 135 degrees or above 41 degrees. Need to discard food above 41 degrees more than four hours. Need to keep food covered in coolers and freezer. Need to wash hands before putting gloves on. Need air gap at three-compartment sink in kitchen. Need and asterisk on menu. Need to date-label prepared food. Need thermometers. Need soap and paper towels at all hand sinks. Cannot use cardboard to line shelves, shelves must be easily cleanable. Need to paint or seal floor in back storeroom building. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Employee drinks need to be stored below food prep areas. Employees need to wear hair restraints. Need to store towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to weather-strip back door. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to store ice scoop with handle up. Need to clean and sanitize shelving. Need to replace light bulbs in dish area. All stalls in women’s restroom need covered trash cans.
Burger King No. 16248, 2103 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 31. Need to keep time documented on items left out at room temperature. Need to cover food in walk-in. 0 ppm in sanitizer bucket. Need to wash hands before glove use. Need to drape hose in mop sink. Need to unclog hand sink. Need food handler’s certificates. Flies and gnats present. Need test strips. Hand sink blocked. Need to fix small freezer door. Need to clean fridge, freezer and drink machine. Wet floors. Need to clean up dead roaches and crickets. Employees need to wear ball caps or hairnets. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to clean all walls and floors. Need to clean air vents. Women’s restroom needs a trash can with a lid. Need to refill first-aid kit. Need to post certified food manager certificate visible to the public. Need a hand-washing sign in restroom.
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 4202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 27. Hot food not at 135 degrees. Need to keep time documented on food below 135 degrees or above 41 degrees. Broken spice container in freezer and broken pieces in food. Need to store raw foods below ready-to-eat in walk-in. Do not use thank-you bags to store food. Need to label bleach bucket in the wait area. Bleach at 200+. Children cannot be in kitchen or the wait area. Need to date-label food items. Hot water in employee restroom took over one and a half minutes to get 98.8 degrees. Need to install splash guard between three-compartment sink and hand sink. Employee drinks needs lid and straws. Need to store employee drinks below food prep areas. Need to store containers of food 6 inches off floor in freezer and cooler. Need to clean ice machine. Need to use scoops with handles. Need to store handles up. Cannot use cardboard on floor in walk-in. Need covered trash in all stalls in women’s restroom. First-aid kit needs minimum requirements. Need an asterisk disclosure on menu.
La Salud Tasty Treats, 1208 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 21. Need time documented on all food left out at room temperature. Do not store food products in thank-you bags. Need certified food manager. Need food handler’s certificates. Need to date-label all foods in cooler. Need test strips. Need hand-washing sign at hand sink. Employees need to wear hairnets or ball caps. All wet towels must be in sanitizer buckets. Do not cover foods with towels. Need to thaw meats under cold, running water or in cooler. Ice scoop needs to be in a sanitizer bucket.
Quick Stop Food Store, 102 E. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 19. Walk-in cooler at 51 degrees. Ice bags need store address. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handler’s certificates. Packaged sandwiches need use-by date. Need paper towels at hand sink. Restroom needs trash can with lid. Need first-aid kit.
Skillet’s, 2090 SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 15. Coca Cola cooler at 51 degrees. Expired food in Coca Cola cooler. Sanitizer bucket must be off floor. Expired food handler’s certificates. All food products must be six inches off floor. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to place ice scoop in a sanitized container. Do not place cooking utensils between wall and sink.
Papa John’s Pizza No. 3750, 3112-E N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. Walk-in cooler at 43.3 degrees, food not being held at proper temperature. Need to keep hose draped at mop sink. Need a certified food manager. Need food handler’s certificates. Need sanitizer test strips. Employee drinks must have lids and straws.
Loncheria La Morenita, 17 Elizabeth Lane, Port O’Connor. Demerits: 14. Need to cover all foods in cooler. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need to date-label foods. Need to keep hand sink open and keep supplied with soap. Need an easily cleanable surface on floor. Mop sink hot water faucet broken. Need to store food and sugar bags 6 inches off the ground.
Hawaii Poke and Ramen, 5206 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to label bleach bucket. No hot water. Need Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point for rice. Need red asterisk for raw food disclosure/reminder. Need to date-label all food in two-door ATOSA. Employee drinks must have lids and straws. Cannot have water bottles. Need to store bleach bucket off the floor. Need to use scoop with handle. Need to store scoop with handle up. Need to label container of sugar. Need to stock first-aid kit with minimum requirements. Need to post last inspection.
Sonic Drive-In No. 3070, 3004 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to cover food in walk-in freezer. Hose must be draped up at three-compartment sink. Need to fix leak under three-compartment sink. Need to clear ice build-up in walk in freezer. Employees need to wear a beard guard. Wet towels must be stored in sanitizer bucket.
Donut Palace No. 2, 1923 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need food handler’s certificates. Need test strips.
POC Fishing Center, LLC, 1303 W. Water St., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 8. Need to repair leak under restroom sink. Ice bags need proper labels. Need soap and paper towels in restroom. Need to seal holes.
Times Market No. 105, 312 E. Travis St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Expired wieners. Need test strips. Need hand sink at ice bagging station.
Eskimo Hut, 1609 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to label ice bags with store address. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need no paper towels and soap in ice bagging area. Need hand-washing sign at sink in ice bagging area.
Julio’s Roasted and Sno Cones, 419 N. Ann St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Need certified food manager. Storage floor needs to be easily cleanable.
Double Dave’s Pizza Works, 2202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Hilton Garden Inn Victoria, 123 Huvar St., Victoria; Trinity Episcopal School, 1504 N. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Century Lanes, 3401 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Love’s Travel Stop No. 297, 1509 E. Rose St., Edna. Demerits: 1.
Edna Elementary, 400 Apollo Drive, Edna; Edna High School Café, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna; Edna Junior High School, 505 W. Gayle St., Edna; Calvin R. Anderle, 1242 E. Maxwell Ditch Road, Port Lavaca; H-E-B No. 434, 101 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca; Mad Batter Cheesecakes and Desserts Bar, 495 Matson Road, Port Lavaca; Oven Loven Pizza, 1211 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Port Lavaca Nursing and Rehab, 524 Village Road, Port Lavaca; Sonic Drive In, 411 S. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Twin Dolphin Cinemas, 152 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Hurricane Junction Bar and Grill, 1502 W. Maple St., Port O’Connor; Reeltime Lodging and Guide Service, 604 W. Broadway Ave., Seadrift; St. Patrick Catholic Church, 302 W. Cleveland St., Seadrift; Cinemark 12, 7806 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Dollar Tree No. 5396, 3801 Houston Highway, Suite 200, Victoria; Smoothie King, 2811 Houston Highway, Victoria; Taste of Texas Catering, Mobile Unit, Victoria; The Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 3401 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
The Shack, 314 W. Broadway St., Seadrift, inspected Oct. 3 with 15 demerits. Reinspected Oct. 17 with most violations corrected.
Hawaii Poke and Ramen, 5206 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 21 with 13 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 21 with hot water violation fixed.
