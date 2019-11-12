The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING NOV. 6
Daniel’s Tacos, 902 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 26. Need to document time eggs are left out. Do not place tortillas in trash bags. Need to cover all food in cooler. Cooked food must be covered. Do not use thank-you bags in freezer. Need to label spray bottles. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers’ certificates. Flies present. Need to date-label food in cooler. Need test strips. Need to repair broken floor tiles. No phones in prep area. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to wear hairnet. No tools stored with cooking utensils. Need to place scoop in a sanitized container. Need trash can with lid in restroom. Need to post last inspection. Need to post permit.
Taqueria “La Frontera,” 811 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 24. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need to cover all food in the refrigerator. Need to wash hands with soap and water. Need to use gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Need to fix leak under three-compartment sink. Need cold water at hand sink in waitress area. Need to replace blender container that has tape on it. Need to wear ball caps or hairnets. Wet towels need to be stored in sanitizer bucket. Need to label salt and sugar containers. Need light in the storage area. Need to clean food debris from wall and counters.
Rosie’s Mexican Restaurant, 202 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 19. Need to cover all food in cooler. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to store sanitizer bucket off floor. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need to date-label food in cooler. Need hand-washing sign at kitchen hand sink. Do not use thank-you bags to cover food in cooler.
Greek’s 205, 205 E. Constitution St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. Black speck on ice. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Employees need food handlers’ certificates. Need an asterisk on menu. Need to clean ice machine. Need to cover lights in kitchen. Women’s restroom needs covered trash can in stalls. Need hand-washing sign at hand sink.
Hunan Garden, 2119 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 14. Need time documentation on food left out. Need to cover all food in cooler. Need to date-label food in cooler. Do not use cardboard on shelves. Employee drinks need straws and lids. Need to store food items 6 inches off floor. Ice scoop must be in sanitizer bucket or surface. Need hand-washing sign at hand sink.
La Paloma Club, 705 S. Bridge St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Mop sink needs to be installed. Need a first-aid kit.
Jack in the Box 4780, 5229 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Table top not holding proper temperature. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need permit. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to post certified food manager certificate. Need to restock first-aid kit.
Mi Ranchito Restaurant, 1602 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need time and temperature documentation on food out at room temperature. Need to wash hands before putting gloves on. Need one certified food manager. Flies in kitchen. Floors need to be easily cleanable. Cannot use cloth towels to cover tortillas. Need to seal gap at the back door.
Taqueria Guadalajara No. 9, 2301 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need to label bleach buckets. Corrected on site. Need current food handlers’ certificates. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to store ice scoop with handle up. Corrected on site. Need to label ingredients not in original containers. Corrected on site. Need hand-washing sign at hand sink.
Dollar General No. 2513, 5106 Navarro St., Suite B, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Expired salami trays. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit.
Texas Roadhouse, 4908 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to cover food in walk-in. Need to keep hand sink open. Need hot water turned on at hand sink. Need hot water in restrooms. Hot water needs to be 100 degrees. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store employee drinks below food areas. Need to store sanitizer bucket off floor. Need to label bulk seasoning containers.
The Box Coffee Bar, 202 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need sanitizer test strips. Wooden surfaces need to be easily cleanable. Need to wear hairnets or ball caps.
Moo Moo, 709 S. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Walk-in cooler not holding proper temperatures. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers on file.
Taco Bell No. 16800, 7902 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to stock first-aid kit with minimum requirements.
Para Vida Wellness, 1405 E. Airline Road, Suite A, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need to wear hairnets. Need to store ice scoop in a sanitized container. Need to post last inspection. Need to post certified food manager certificate. Need to post permit.
Super Donuts, 1917 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need time documentation on kolaches. Need to store personal belongings in a designated area that is not part of the food establishment. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Uncle Mutt’s Bar-B-Q Company, 5404 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need complete bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook.
Candlewood Suites, 7103 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Greek Bros. Mobile, 205 E. Constitution St., Victoria; Moo Moo No. 2, 3701 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria; The Nutrition Place, 1907 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
First Baptist Church Day Care, 301 N. Glass St., Victoria; Subway No. 35063, 3410-A John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Taco Rico, 1615 Port Lavaca Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Sonic — Navarro Inc. Store No. 3322, 8707 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Taco Rico Commissary, 1615 Port Lavaca Highway, Victoria; 5 D Steakhouse, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 1.
City of Cuero Concession Stand, Rodeo Drive, Cuero; Edna Seafood and Grill, 1022 S. Wells St., Edna; Shiloh Baptist Church, 604 Martin Luther King Drive, Edna; St. Paul Lutheran Preschool, 108 E. Gayle St., Edna; Ganado Independent School District Cafeteria, 510 W. Rogers St., Ganado; Best Western Victoria Inn and Suites, 8106 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Chili’s Bar and Grill, 5004 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Clean Plate, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Clean Plate Commissary, 1704 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Family Dollar Store No. 6217, 609 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria; Kiddly Winks Playcare Inc., 3405 Oleander Drive, Victoria; La Tejanita, 1309 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; McDonald’s No. 4028, 2701 Houston Highway, Victoria; Spec’s Liquor No. 67, 5108 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Stop-N-Go, 701 Blyth St., Victoria; Walgreen’s No. 2636, 2701 N. Navarro St., Victoria; 5 D Steakhouse Meat Market, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
El Guerrerense, 2101 N. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 16 with 16 demerits. Reinspected Nov. 6 with most violations corrected.
Moo Moo, 709 S. Moody St., Victoria, inspected Nov. 5 with 7 demerits. Reinspected Nov. 5 with most violations corrected.
Tokyo Gardens Catering LLC, 6106 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 24 with 3 demerits. Reinspected Oct. 31 with most violations corrected.
