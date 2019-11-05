The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Nov. 1
Taco Express, 2808 A. S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 33. Need to keep time documented on food cooling. Cannot use white thank-you sacks to store food; store raw below ready-to-eat food. Need an employee handbook. Need to wear gloves when handling tortillas and ready-to-eat food. Need to use mop sink in outside storage area. Needs to repair leak in plumbing under sink. Needs a certified food manager. Needs certified food handlers. Need to use date-labeling system. Need thermometers in coolers. Hand sink in kitchen needs soap and paper towels. Cannot use foil on shelving; all surfaces must be easily cleanable. Need to clean sugar, flour, rice bins. Need to repair lid to chest freezer with exposed insulation. All kitchen employees need to wear hair restraints. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to cover food in freezers and coolers. Need light shields in kitchen. Need to keep dumpster lid closed. Need to seal gaps outside storage area.
Red Lobster No. 0406, 7404 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 20. Drawer cooler holding temperature was 54. Need an employee personnel handbook. Need to repair leak at dishwasher. Bar cooler needs a working thermometer. Hand sink in dishwashing area needs to have cold water. All food handlers need to wear a hair restraint. Need to clean up grease outside and clean up around the dumpster. All hand-washing sinks must have a hand-washing only sign.
Yorktown Inn & Suites, 949 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 17. Dishes must be sanitized. Need hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager and a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need certified food handlers. Need test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to use towels under food containers. Single-serve articles should be kept off the floor. Need first-aid kit.
Rosebud, 102 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 16. Items in table top not holding at 41 degrees or below. Need to discard items left out at room temperature. Need to store sanitizer bucket below food prep area. Need test strips. Need to store employee drinks away from food prep areas. Store paper products 6 inches off of floor. Need to replace missing ceiling tiles and clean walls, floors and ceiling.
Supermercados Morelos, 2211 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 16. Need to cover items in cooler and freezers. Need certified food handlers. Packaged corn needs labels. Need to address fly situation. Cannot use cardboard on shelves. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Items in walk in cooler must be 6 inches off of the floor. Need to label bulk items. Need to replace missing tiles, fix walls in meat department.
El Guerrerense, 2101 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 16. Need to maintain food time date-labeling system. Need to cover all food in walk-in cooler. Need to clean ice machine. Employee’s drinks need lids and straws. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
VSL Victoria LLC, 1303 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Vitoria. Demerits: 14. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need to address gnats. Need to discard expired test strips. Need thermal test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to store utensils same directions. Need light shields. Need to post certified food manager certificate visible to the public
Whataburger No.10, 509 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need to wash hands before putting gloves on. Need to wear gloves when handling ready-to-eat food. Need to fill out ready-to-eat policy forms and have one for everyone employee. Need backflow device on mop sink or keep hose above sink level. Bodily fluid cleanup kit not stocked with minimum requirements. Not all food handlers have food handler’s certificates. Need to post last inspection or inspection upon on request sign.
Frances Marie’s Restaurant & Cantina, 2505 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 14. Raw meat needs to be stored below other food. Need a three-compartment sink. Need to use test strips. Need cold water in bar hand sink. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. The restroom needs a trash can with a lid.
Japalenos Café, 2303 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to cover food in walk-in cooler. Cannot use cardboard on shelves. The mop sink needs cover. Need to store employee drinks away from food prep areas. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to defrost meat under cold, running water.
Mi Tierra Mexican Food, 3408 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to document time on potatoes in water at room temperature. Raw meat needs to be stored below other food in walk in. Need thermometer in table top. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Scoops need handles. Need to label container of flour.
Taqueria Mi Casita, 609 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Cooler is not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to discard items not holding temperature. Need to discard food out of temperature for more than 4 hours. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to defrost meat under cold running water.
The Pump House Riverside Restaurant & Bar, 1201 W. Stayton St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Tabletop cooler was above 41 degrees. Medications need to be kept with personal items. Disclosures or reminders need by anything that can be undercooked. Need test strips; thermometers-need to be accurate. Employee drinks need lids and straws and to be stored away from work area.
Jack in the Box No. 4764, 1510 E. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need to keep time documentation on hot foods. Need an employee handbook. Food handlers’ certificates need to be available. Need weather-stripping on back door. Need hand-washing only sign at hand sink in kitchen or women’s restroom.
Kountry Bakery of Victoria, 5101 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need to store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off of the floor. Need test strips. Need to clean up dead roaches. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Dairy Queen, 2702 Port Lavaca Drive, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Need employee handbook. Need hot water in restrooms. Ice machine needs to be cleaned. Employees must wear a hairnet with a visor. Need weatherstripping at back door. First-aid kit needs to be restocked.
7-Eleven No. 36525 H, 5684 Highway 77 S., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Walk-in cooler is not holding temperature. Need to discard expired items. Small bags of ice need labels. All shelves must be easily cleanable.
The Texan No. 6, 7305 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need to store raw fish away from cooked foods and cover foods in freezer. Tacos need to be date-labeled. No eating in kitchen/ Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
The Donut Palace-Cuero, 310 N. Esplanade St. Demerits: 10. Need to document how long eggs have been left out. Need to cover all foods in cooler and freezer. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Cannot use cardboard on food shelves.
Lone Star Inn Best Western, 310 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 9. Need an employee hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Kitchen workers need to have food handlers’ certificate. Cannot dry towels on drying racks.
Dollar General No. 3448, 304 W. Grand St., Yoakum. Demerits: 9. Need to discard dented cans. Need hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to post last inspection. Need to post permit.
Colony Creek Country Club, 301 Colony Creek Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need do discard food above 41 degrees for more than four hours. Need to label all chemical bottles. Need to thaw all meats under cold running water. Need light shields by dishwasher.
Taco Gallo, 9208 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 6. Thermometers need to be provided, accurated, and calculated. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need Food handler; no unauthorized persons notice posted.
Napoleon’s, 2806 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. All food must be prepared on site. Two containers were brought in, inside of H-E-B bags and salad was holding at 80 degrees. Cannot use food not prepared in an approved kitchen. Need paper towels and covered trash cans in women’s restroom. Need hand-washing sign at hand sink
Café Espresso, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need certified food managers. Need certified food handlers.
KidVersity, 1502 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager. Dishes must be on easily cleanable, nonabsorbent surfaces.
Spring Creek Place Event Center, 12116 Nursery Drive, Victoria; Tokyo Gardens Catering LLC, 6106 N. Navarro St.; Yorktown I.S.D. Cafeteria, 404 W. Fourth St., Yorktown. Demerits: 3.
Halepaska’s Bakery, 5805 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Pizza Hut – Cuero No. 22643, 1010 N. Esplanade, Cuero; All Star Day Care & Pre-School, 103 Lavaca St., Vanderbilt; Southern Inn & Suites, 1241 W. SH 72, Yorktown. Demerits: 1
Barry’s Cajun Food Mobile Unit, Cuero; La Flor De Guanajuato, 1145 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Little Saints Preschool, 111 E Alexander St., Cuero; St. Michael’s Catholic School, 208 N. McLeod St., Cuero; TexInn, 2127 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; The 1.3.0. Boutique & Décor, 130 E. Main St., Cuero; Whispering Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 105 Hospital Drive, Cuero; Meyersville Elementary School, 1897 Meyersville Road, Meyersville; Nordheim School, Broadway Street, Nordheim; Pizza Hut No. 22650, 425 N. SH 35 Highway Bypass, Port Lavaca; Cobra Field Concessions, 511 5th St., Port Lavaca; Industrial Elementary East, 511 5th St., Industrial; Industrial High School, 511 5th St., Industrial; Buffalo Wild Wings No. 232, 7905 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Christ’s Kitchen, 611 E. Warren St., Victoria; Citizens Medical Center – Dietary, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria; Fossati’s Delicatessen, 302 S. Main St., Victoria; Fresh Start Christian Learning Center, 3401 E. Houston Highway, Victoria; Grape Vine Café and Catering, 110 Medical Drive Suite 102, Victoria; Huvar’s Artisan Market and Catering, 110 W. Juan Linn St., Victoria; Mumphord’s Place Barbeque Inc., 1202 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria; The Fry Shack No. 2, 107 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria; The Fry Shack No. 3, 510 Proctor St., Victoria; Twin Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation, 3301 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Victoria Warm Springs Hospital, 102 Medical Drive, Victoria; VISD Food Service, 102 Profit St., Victoria; Warm Springs Rehab Hospital of Victoria, 101 James Coleman Drive, Victoria; Westhoff Independent School District, 244 Lynch Ave., Westhoff; BCFS Education Services Yoakum Head Start, 708 Boyle St., Yoakum; Tacos Los Goldos, 310 Front St. Yoakum. Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Snappy’s No. 6, 710 N. Esplanade St., Cuero, inspected Oct. 30 with 13 demerits. Reinspected Oct. 28 with all violations corrected.
Stripes Store 40884H, 1200 E. Broadway St., Cuero, inspected Sept. 30 with 4 demerits. Reinspected Oct. 13 with all violations corrected.
Quick Stop Food Store, 102 E. Austin St., Port Lavaca, inspected Oct. 22 with 19 demerits. Reinspected Oct. 24 with all violations corrected.
Los Reyes Mexican Grill, 6908 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 21 with 35 demerits. Reinspected Oct. 30 with most violations corrected.
Speedy Stop No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 16 with 13 demerits. Reinspected Oct. 24 with all violations corrected.
Starbucks Coffee Company No.10923, 7105 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 3, with 3 demerits. Re-inspected on Oct. 30 with all violations corrected.
Taco Poco Loco, 403 S. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Sept. 25 with 19 demerits. Reinspected Oct. 25 with all violations corrected.
