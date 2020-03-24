The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MARCH 18
Dollar General No. 16658, 3034 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria. Demerits: 14. Pizza/Hot Pocket freezer at 39.2 degrees. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need water sample on file. Need thermometers. Women’s restroom needs trash can with lid. Need to post last inspection.
Dragon Palace, 5223 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to document time on food left out at room temperature. Need to cover food in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Need to store raw chicken below other foods. Employee drinks need lids with straws.
La Rosita Bakery, 206 W. Water St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Do not use thank-you bags. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to label food containers.
Jason’s Deli, 5301 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 3, 7005 N. Navarro St., Victoria; BCFS Education Services Trinity Head Start, 1104 E. Trinity St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A of Whispering Creek, 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Christine Ocean Seafood and Grill, 3402 Houston Highway, Victoria; Garden Café, 101 Medical Drive, Victoria; Gonzalez Café LLC, 1103 S.W. Moody St., Victoria; H-E-B Food Store No. 092, 6106 N. Navarro St. Victoria; Speedy Stop No. 115, 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria; Subway No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Victoria Christian School, 3310 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria; Wal-Mart Supercenter No. 0330, 9002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Whataburger No. 788, 3603 Houston Highway, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Schlotzsky’s Deli, 4601 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected March 2 with 5 demerits. Reinspected March 16 with all violations corrected.
