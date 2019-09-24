The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT. 18
J and J Drive In, 602 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 20. Sandwiches in warmer not holding 135 degrees or more. Need time documentation on sandwiches in warmer not holding temperature. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need current food handlers. Need to date-label kolaches in walk-in with seven-day use-by date. Need sanitizer test strips. Need current permit. Need to cover lights in ice bagging area. Need to replace missing ceiling tiles in ice bagging area. Need to post current inspection.
Everest Food Mart, 2000 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 18. Outdated milk. All dishes must be washed, rinsed and sanitized. Need certified food manager. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need labels with address and phone number. Need to date-label chicken Parmesan sandwiches. Do not place items in hand sink. Need to place ice scoop in sanitized container.
Dragon Palace, 5223 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 17. Need to keep time documentation on food left at room temperature. Need times on four-hour records. Need to store raw meat below cooked foods. Need to keep pesticide records. Need to replace food prep table that has rust so it does not get used to prepare food. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Back screen door must remain fully closed. Back screen door needs to be sealed around edges.
Ezee Store, 3801 N. Halsey St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. Ice machine needs to be cleaned. Temperature of three-compartment sink must be at 120 degrees or above. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates on file. Need soap in restroom. Need to display permit. Need to display last inspection. Restroom needs hand-washing sign.
Victoria Mini Mart, 2207 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Expired can goods. 0ppm. Need employee health and personal hygiene book. Needs certified food manager. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handler certificates for all other employees. Need use-by dates on Deli Express sandwiches. Need sanitizer test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink. Ice machine needs cleaning. Need to store ice scoop on clean, sanitized surface. Cannot use newspaper on shelves. Need to replace missing floor tiles. Need first-aid kit.
China Inn, 3602 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Walk-in not holding 41 degrees or below. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Need times on records. Need to discard food kept more than than four hours above 45 degrees. Need to store food a minimum of 6 inches off the ground in walk-in.
Texas Traditions Grill and Bar, 234 E. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. No thank-you bags in cooler. Need current food handlers on file. Need to date-label all food products in cooler. No cellphones in prep area. Ice scoop must be in a sanitizer bucket.
La Carreta No. 2, 1802 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to keep eggs in cooler or on ice. Cannot use over-the-counter product for flies. Trash bin and grease trap must be on concrete or asphalt. Need to replace ceiling tile in kitchen.
Pump N Munch, 1106 E. U.S. 59, Ganado. Demerits: 7. Cannot sell candy spoons without proper ingredient labeling. Need to date-label deli sandwiches. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to store worms in a separate location.
Cimarron Express, 1402 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Outdated sandwich meat. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Restroom needs hand-washing sign.
Gonzalez Café LLC, 1103 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Foods in cooler longer than seven days. Wet towels must be stored in sanitizer bucket. Need to label all food containers.
Cobra Den, 5th St., Vanderbilt. Demerits: 3.
The Donut Palace, 3602 Houston Highway Suite J, Victoria; Victoria Christian School, 3310 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Grandy’s, 4201, N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Ganado Donuts, 1303 SH 172, Ganado; Bush’s Chicken, 803 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca; Casa Jalisco, 1706 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, 2902 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Rowland Elementary School, 2706 Leary Lane, Victoria; Smith Elementary School, 2901 Erwin Ave., Victoria; Speedy Stop No. 30, 5906 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Speedy Stop Kitchen No. 30, 5906 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Vela Farms, 104 N. Main St., Victoria; Vickers Elementary School Cafeteria, 102 Northgate Road, Victoria; Victoria East AFL/Life Skills Kitchen, 4103 E. Mockingbird Lane Room No. B116, Victoria; Victoria East High School Kitchen, 4103 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Whataburger No. 788, 3603 Houston Highway, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 700 W. Main St., Edna, inspected Sept. 4 with 11 demerits. Reinspected Sept. 16 with most violations corrected.
Bubba’s “The” Boiling Spot Inc., 1142 SH 185 E., Seadrift, inspected Sept. 11 with 10 demerits. Reinspected Sept. 17 with most violations corrected.
Little Caesar’s No. 14, 1907 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected Sept. 5 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 13 with all violations corrected.
