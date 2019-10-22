The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING OCT. 16
Speedy Stop No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to discard unsound lunch pack – corrected on site. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to label sausages – corrected on site. Hot water in men’s restroom at 82 degrees. Hot water in women’s restroom at 99 degrees. Need to post certified food manager certificate – corrected on site. Need hand-washing sign at hand sink by drinks.
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 17. Do not put dirty dishes on top of vegetables. Dishwasher 0 ppm. Do not keep tools in prep area. Need to date-label food in cooler. Do not store personal drinks in table top. All wet towels must be in sanitizer bucket. Food products must be stored 6 inches off floor. Scoop needs handle. Single-serve items must be facing one direction. Restrooms need sign.
Circle K Store No. 2704045, 502 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. Hand sinks need sign. Wet towels must be in a sanitizer bucket. Need to clean dust accumulated on pizza oven.
Arnold’s, 3011 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager certificate. Need food handlers’ certificate.
BBQ Station, 114 S. Esplanade St., Cuero; Organic Emporium, 105 CL Duckett Drive Suite C, Cuero; Whataburger No. 428, 112 E. Houston Highway, Edna; River Café, 506 E. San Antonio St., Victoria; Skateworld, 108 Monterrey Drive, Victoria; Subway, 4008 U.S. Highway 59-N, Victoria; Trevino’s Funnel Cakes and More, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Yoakum High School, Wimberly St., Yoakum; Yoakum Intermediate School, 208 Aubrey St., Yoakum; Yoakum ISD Jr. High Campus, 103 McKinnon St., Yoakum; Yoakum Primary Annex, 412 Simpson St., Yoakum; Yoakum Primary School, W. Grande, Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 4103 N. Main St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 3 with 28 demerits. Reinspected Oct. 16 with most violations corrected.
