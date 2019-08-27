The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING AUG. 21
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant, 711 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 32. Back cooler at 55 degrees ambient. Beans at 47 degrees. Meat at 47 degrees. Need to document food kept out at room temperature. Need to discard any food kept in cooler not holding 41 degrees for more than four hours. Need to store raw meat under ready-to-eat foods. 0ppm at dishwasher. Need to wash hands after putting on cap. Need to label soap container. Need to label bleach bucket. Need a certified food manager. Need an asterisk next to items on the menu that can be served raw or undercooked. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Employees need to wear a ball cap or hairnet. Need to label bulk containers. Need to keep dumpster closed. Need to weather-strip back door in dining area. Need paper towels in the restroom.
Lady Bug Learning Center, 103 Cozzi Circle, Victoria. Demerits: 20. Fridge not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to discard any food in fridge more than four hours. Need to store raw meat below ready-to-eat foods. Detergent needs sanitizer for dishwasher. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates. Need to repair mop sink. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Casa Jalisco, 1928 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 17. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Do not cover tortillas directly with towels. Need to wash hands before glove use. Gnats present. Walk-in cooler floor needs to be easily cleanable. Wood shelf needs to be easily cleanable. Need to clean area under steam table. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store personal items away from customers’ food. Need to defrost meat under cold, running water. Need to replace missing ceiling tiles. Need hand-washing sign in the restroom.
Dairy Queen, 1409 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 16. Need to label sanitizer bucket at the line. Need a certified food manager. Need food handler’s certificates. Thermometer needed at cooler in blizzard area. Need to clean ice machine. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Need a mop sink with hot and cold water. Need to wear a hairnet when using a visor. Need to clean air vent in blizzard area. Need to replace moldy ceiling tiles. Need to replace missing wall tiles by walk-in cooler. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Ganado Cafe, 118 S. 3rd St., Ganado. Demerits: 13. Need a certified food manager. Need test strips. Need sign at hand sink. Need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need to store all wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to cover food in freezer. Need scoops with handles. Need to label food containers. Need lights in mop sink room. Need trash can with lid in restrooms.
Cracker Barrel C Store, 112 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Outdated can goods. Outdated medication. Outdated tortillas. Outdated dairy product. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handler certificates for all employees. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean soda fountain machine. Need to clean ice machine. Need hand-washing sign at hand sink.
Ling’s Fusion Cuisine LLC, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 179, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need to keep time on food left out at room temp. Need to store raw eggs below ready to eat foods. Need to wash hands after touching hair or cap. Need to store bleach bucket off the floor.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 11. Cannot store over-the-counter bug spray inside food establishment. Need receipts for pest control. Surfaces in kitchen need to be easily cleanable. Need to store food minimum 6 inches off the ground.
Edgar & Gladys’ Cafe, U.S. 72 and 300 Front St., Nordheim. Demerits: 10. Table top at 48 degrees, should be 41 degrees or below. 0ppm sanitation. Need current food handlers certificates. Need sanitizer test strips.
Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant, 227 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need current food handlers certificate on file. Need to add an asterisk to menu. Need current permit.
Cimarron Junction, 7104-A N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Outdated milk. Outdated canned goods. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store boxes of food 6 inches off floor in walk-in. Need hand-washing sign in restroom.
Tasty Donuts, 1305 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Do not use thank-you bags to store food. Need allergen label. Need paper towels at back hand sink. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to fix wall at hand sink up front. Need to clean wall by three-compartment sink.
KAHVE, 7800 N. Navarro St., Suite 161, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to label bleach bucket. Need food handler certificates for all employees on file. Need to clean ice machine. Employee drinks need lids and straws.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Do not store over-the-counter spray in establishment. All employees must have a hair net or cap.
Dos Hermanos Mexican Cafe, 106 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 6. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need to put wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Grease trap on grass.
Frontier Bar B Que Inc., 608 N. E. St., Edna. Demerits: 6. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to date-label all food in walk-in cooler. Need to label all containers.
Calhoun County Senior Citizens Center, 2104 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Dishwasher 0ppm, corrected to 100ppm. Need to replace cracked counters. Need to clean up dead bugs.
Taqueria Yazmin, 501 S. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager.
Calhoun County Youth Football League, Tilly Park Complex, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean ice machine.
Domino’s Pizza, 2007 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label large container of cornmeal.
Victoria Donuts, 3805-C N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to date-label items. Need to store personal items away from food prep areas. Employee drinks need lids and strawS. Do not store knives between tables.
The Texan No. 2, 207 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 4. Ants on the ice machine filter. Need to replace ceiling tile over the ice machine.
Abuelitas, 440 N. Mehnert St., Yorktown; Dairy Queen, 510 W. Main St., Yorktown; The Donut Palace, 537 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 3.
Calhoun County I.S.D. Concession Stand, 705 N. Nueces St., Port Lavaca; Subway No. 6777, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 163. Victoria; Circle K Store No. 2704035, 608 Highway 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
Ganado Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 107 E. Rogers St., Ganado. Demerits: 1.
Texana Raceway Park, 258 County Road 412, Edna. Texas Shaved Ice LLC — Red Unit, Mobile Unit, Edna; The Morales Store LLC, 10191 N. Highway 111, Edna; Texas Shaved Ice LLC, Mobile Unit, Ganado; Austin Street Market, 1107 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School, 301 S. San Antonio St., Port Lavaca; Texas Shaved Ice LLC, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; St. John Bosco Trinity Family Center, 5508 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt; Victoria Chick-Fil-A, 7800 Hallettsville Highway Suite 155, Victoria; Elmcroft of Victoria, 411 E. Larkspur St., Victoria; The Spiritual Renewal Center, 718 Gussie Schmidt Road, Victoria; Black Gold Inn, 207 U.S. 77A North, Yoakum; Dairy Queen-Yoakum, 610 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum; Dairy TreEt of Yoakum, 901 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum; St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; St. Joseph’s School, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; Dairy Queen, 510 W. Main St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant, 711 W. Main St., Port Lavaca, inspected Aug. 15 with 32 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 16 with most violations corrected.
Abuelitas, 440 N. Mehnert St., Yorktown, inspected Aug. 15 with 3 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 19 with most violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.