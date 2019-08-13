The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING AUG. 7
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 25. Table top not holding 41 degrees or less. Do not use thank-you sacks to store food. Do not store raw chicken over raw beef. Pest control must be done by a licensed applicator. Need to date-label packaged food. Need to have asterisk on all items on menu. Need thermometer in tabletop. Need accurate thermometers. Do not block hand sink at bar area. Wooden surfaces need to be easily cleanable. Do not line freezer shelves with cardboard. Droppings. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Scoops need handles. Do not store mugs in freezer with top down on shelving. Need to label bulk items. Need to cover lights in kitchen. Need to cover lights in storeroom. Need to fix vent fan in women’s restroom. Need to store phones with personal items. Installing a new employee restroom.
El Ahorro Supermarket No. 9 LLC dba Food City, 2502 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 20. Walk-in cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to discard food stored longer than 4 hours in walk-in cooler. Do not place raw chicken on produce cutting board. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need to store wiping towels inside sanitizer bucket. Need to discard all food that has been damaged from condensation water in walk-in. Need a hand-washing sign at hand sink.
El Zacatecas, 521 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 19. Need to keep time documented on food left out. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates for all kitchen staff. Need an asterisk to identify food that can be consumed raw or undercooked. Do not store items in hand sink. Need to keep wet towels in sanitizer buckets. Need splash guards at hand sink. Do not store utensils between counter or stove. Scoops need handles. Need light shields. Dumpster needs to be on cement or asphalt.
Bebotyboo, LLC dba Andy’s Quick Stop, 312 W. Heaton St., Cuero. Demerits: 18. Walk-in cooler not holding 41 degrees or less. Need to document time eggs, chorizo, sausage not kept at temperature. Need to discard any food kept in walk-in over 4 hours not holding 41 degrees. Need to store all items 6 inches off the floor in walk-in. Need to date-label prepared food. Need to date-label pooled eggs. Need to date-label food not used in 24 hours. Need to clean shelves in area by mixer. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Scoops need handles. Need to store pickle tongs on clean, sanitized surface. Need to restock first-aid kit.
El Patio, 548 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 18. Need to document time on items left out at room temperature. Cannot have raw meat on same shelf as ready-to-eat foods. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. All shelves must be easily cleanable. Need to install mop sink with hot and cold water. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need light shield in walk-in cooler. Need to weather strip back door.
Taqueria Las Fuentes, 9345 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 17. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Do not store ant poison in food establishment. Need thermometer in tabletop. Need paper towels at hand sink. Do not use cardboard on floor. Employee drinks must have lids and straws. Wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer bucket when not in use. Need scoop with handle in flour container. Need to label flour container. Dumpster needs to be on a nonabsorbent surface, concrete or asphalt.
Tejas Cafe, 1602 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 14. Need to keep time documented on food left out. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates for all kitchen staff. Need to date-label food in cooler. Employees need to wear hairnets or ball caps. Need to store wet towels in a sanitizer bucket. Need to cover all foods in cooler. Need to clean deep fryers. Need to clean vent hood. Need a screen on the door.
Inteplast Cafeteria, 101 Inteplast Cafeteria, Lolita. Demerits: 11. Do not store farm eggs in food establishment. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handlers certificate for all employees handing food. Need to date-label fruit in display. Need to replace ceiling tile in storage area.
Edna Country Club, County Road 301, Edna. Demerits: 9. Need certified food manager. Need test strips. Need paper towels for drying hands. Need to replace faucet at three-compartment sink. Faucet needs to reach each compartment. Need to post last inspection.
El Ahorro Supermarket No. 9 LLC dba Food City Store, 2502 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need to clean meat coolers.
Bob-B-Q, 1402 Polk Ave., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need one certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates. Black fridge needs a thermometer. Need sanitizer test strips.
Palacios Mexican Restaurant, 114 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 5. Need to use gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. All food handling employees must wear hair restraints. Do not use towels in refrigeration.
Baytown Seafood Restaurant, 4010 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Cannot store food in thank-you bags. Need to store towels in a sanitizer buckets. Need to place ice scoop in a sanitized container.
Domino’s Pizza, 8809 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to wash hands between tasks. Need to store personal items away from food prep area. Need hand-washing sign.
CherryBerry Frozen Yogurt, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite No. 500, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to store paper products 6 inches off floor.
McDonald’s No. 18899, 7808 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Employees need to wear hair nets or ball caps. Hair nets needed when wearing visors. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
La Bella Lola, 205 S. South St., Yoakum. Demerits: 4. Need certified food manager. Frigidaire at 44 degrees, turned temp down and unit is cooling.
Cuero Football Concession, 805 Broadway St., Cuero; Brown Bag Saloon, 8609 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
H-E-B Grocery, 909 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Taqueria Jalisco, 603 S. Esplanade St., Cuero; The Auction Ring Cafe, 1817 Bridge St., Cuero; Tilley’s Custom BBQ, 724 TL Overture St., Cuero. Demerits: 2.
Bahnhof Cafe, 213 W. Main St., Cuero; Cuero Country Club, 1305 E. S. Railroad St., Cuero; First United Methodist Church, 211 N. Clinton St., Cuero; KN Root Beer Drive-In, 514 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Main Street Kaffee Haus and Deli, 104 E. Main St., Cuero; Sister’s Spice Co. LLC, 359 Taylor Road, Cuero; Taqueria Vallarta Cuero, 302 S. Esplanade St., Cuero; Casa Jalisco Taco Truck, Mobile Unit, Victoria; H E B Food Store No. 092, 6106 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Victoria County Jail, 101 N. Glass St., Victoria; Branding Iron Meat Market, 515 Irvine St., Yoakum; H E B Food Store No. 355, 201 W. Gonzales St., Yoakum; Sno Ball, 102 Tibble St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
Rein spections
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero, inspected Aug. 1 with 25 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 2 with most violations corrected.
Edna Donuts, 515 N. Wells St., Edna, inspected July 2 with 9 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 6 with most violations corrected.
Dick’s Food Stores Seadrift, LLC, 202 Broadway St., Seadrift, inspected June 18 with 26 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 5 with most violations corrected.
FN Tacos and Burgers, 702 E. Houston Ave., Seadrift, inspected June 26 with 14 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 5 with most violations corrected.
Stop-N-Go, 701 Blyth Road, Victoria, inspected June 26 with 19 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 5 with most violations corrected.
