The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 24
Port Lavaca Restaurant and Donuts, 1800 SH 35 S. Suite D, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 22. Need to cover food. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers certificates. Need to date-label food in coolers. Need a thermometer in the white Frigidaire. Need to keep paper towels next to hand-washing sink. Need to replace light in Kenmore refrigerator. Need to repair damage inside Kenmore refrigerator. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store food items 6 inches off the ground. Need more lighting in three-compartment sink area. Kitchen needs a good cleaning.
Baymont Inn and Suites Victoria, 8107 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 22. Frigidaire cooler not holding below 41 degrees. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates for all kitchen employees. Cooler not holding temperature. Need to date-label all food in cooler. Need thermometers in cooler. Need test strips. Do not defrost food products in hand sink. Employees need to wear hairnets or ball caps. Need to store all towels in sanitizer bucket. Need hand-washing sign in restroom. Need hand-washing sign in hand sink. Need first-aid kit.
America’s Best Value Inn, 1006 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 19. Need certified food manager. Need bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need food handlers certificates for all employees. Need test strips. Expired permit. Need a sink. Need a mop sink. Need to store dirty towels in sanitizer bucket. Dumpster needs to be on nonabsorbent surface. Need an employee restroom. Need to post last inspection. Need to post certified food manager certificate. Need to post permit.
Stripes Store 40882-H, 905 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 17. Need sell-by date on Deli Express products. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need food handlers certificates for employees bagging ice. Need cold water at three-compartment sink. Need to keep hand sink clear of all items. Need to install mop sink. Need to post certified food manager certificate.
AJ Mini Mart, 4717 SH 35, Palacios. Demerits: 15. Do not store raw chicken above vegetables and gravy. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label all food containers in cooler. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to install hand sink at ice bagging station. Need to store towels in sanitizer bucket. Need lights in ice bagging room. Need trash can with lid in women’s restroom.
Snax Max No. 12, 302 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers certificates for all employees. Need use-by dates on Deli Express items. Do not store toilet bowl brush in hand sink. Need to store ice scoop in a sanitized container. Need to store all items used for food 6 inches off floor. Need hand-washing sign in restroom.
Kacer’s Kwik Stop, 1006 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 14. Milk expired. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need food handlers certificates. Need test strips. Need to fix vent in restroom. Need to post last inspection.
Beau’s Billiard, Bowling and Arcade, 100 Village Road, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to fix leak at hand sink. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates. Need no test strips.
Fishville Trading Post, 769 County Road 477, Cape Carancahua. Demerits: 11. Coca-Cola cooler not holding temperature at 41 degrees or below. Need tests strips. Need current permit. Food products in Kenmore freezer covered in ice. Need to store single serve items 6 inches off the floor. Need to post last inspection. Need to post certified food manager certificate. Need to post permit. Dumpster needs to be on nonabsorbent surface.
Circle R Drive-In, 8945 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 11. Expired orange juice. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Cannot have over-the-counter bug spray. Dead roaches present. Need to label all food containers.
The Donut Palace, 1400 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Need to cover food. Employees must wash hands before gloves use. Need test strips. Do not use cardboard on floors. Shelves in the store room need to be easily cleanable.
Cobra Corner Store, Inc., 5895 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt. Demerits: 11. Employees need to wash hands and change gloves when entering kitchen. Need current food handlers for all kitchen employees. Need test strips. Employees need to wear hairnets when handling food. Need to store towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to clean vent and ceiling above prep area. Need test strips for women’s restroom.
Wendy’s No. 68, 3507 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates. Need paper towels at hand sink. Employees need to wear hair restraints. Need hand-washing sign in women’s restroom.
Crazy About Mangonadas 2, 2202 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Ice bags need proper labeling. Cannot store or use over-the-counter bug spray in a food establishment. Need a thermometer in the table top. Need paper towels at the hand sink in the second prep room.
Walmart SuperCenter Store No. 1098, 400 Tiney Browning Blvd., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene book. Need one certified food manager. Every one else needs food handlers certificates.
Tortilleria La Estrella, 310 W. George St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a current food permit. Need to display certified food manager license.
Babies and Beyond Daycare, 125 W. Railroad St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Need food handlers certificates. Employees need to wear hair restraints. Dumpster needs to be on asphalt or concrete.
America’s Best Value Inn, 3901 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to date-label all food in cooler. Need to store towels in sanitizing bucket. Need trash can with lid in restroom.
Fastop Food Store No. 6, 3633 S. W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to install hand sink next to ice bagging machine. Dead insects in storage area. Restroom needs a trash can with a lid.
Dairy Queen No. 14142, 1202 E. Highway 59, Ganado; Mahika Lodging LLC DBA Chaparral Motel, 2086 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; Break Time, 1908 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Walgreen’s No. 07964, 5204 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Little Caesar’s No. 4, 1301 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Stripes Store 40883-H, 3204 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
ABC Child Development Center Inc., 104 Warehouse Road, Victoria. Demerits: 1
Burger King, 802 E. York St., Ganado; KW’s Dairy Mart, 218 W. Third St., Ganado; Lolita ChuckWagon, 808 Walnut St., Lolita; Red Barn, 3187 SH 35, Port Lavaca; A+ Kidz Care Learning Center, 3404 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 2, 1105 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Affectionate Arms Adult Day Health Care Center, 3802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Boys and Girls Club of Victoria, 202 Hopkins St., Victoria; Kidz of Destiny LLC, 2005 Lawndale Ave., Victoria; Long John Silver’s No. 31698, 2904 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Tiny Sprouts Academy, 2903 N. Azalea St., Victoria; Walgreen’s No. 07963, 2906 Houston Highway, Victoria; Walgreens No. 12330, 9005 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Yummy Finds, 402 Salem Road, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Baymont Inn and Suites Victoria, 8107 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected July 18 with 22 demerits. Reinspected July 22 with all violations corrected.
