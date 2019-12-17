The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING DEC. 11
Magic Asian Cuisine, 101 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 29. Can not store food directly in grocery sacks. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Uses MSG, could not provide original container. Need to label chemical buckets. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need certified food manager. Need to date-label prepared food. Need thermometer in black refrigerator. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need hot water at hand sink. Need to repair rusty freezer lid. Surfaces must be easily cleanable. Wiping cloths need to be stored in labeled sanitizer bucket. Containers of food must be stored 4 to 6 inches off floor. Need to defrost under cold running water. Need to store ice scoop with handle up. Need to label containers of food not in original containers. Equipment needs a good cleaning. Need more lighting.
Dick’s Crestwood Food Store, LTD., 1302 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Ice buildup in walk-in. Need one certified food manager. Need food handlers. Need easily cleanable surface on the chicken display case. Need a three-compartment sink. Need to store produce 6 inches off the floor in walk-in. Do not store mop bucket in walk-in cooler.
Li’l Joe’s Billiards, 401 N. George St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers. Need test strips. Must install mop sink by next inspection. Dumpster must be on concrete or asphalt. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Big Vic Truck Stop, 4507 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to drape hose up at mop sink. Need food handlers’ certificates on file for all employees. Need proper labels for tacos, fruit cups and wrapped sausage. Need paper towels in restroom. Do not store personal items on food prep table. Employee drinks need lids and straws.
The Green Iguana Grill, 137 E. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Only wash hands in hand-washing sink. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need to date-label prepared food with seven-day use-by date. Need to clean ice machine. Can not use mop sink to sanitize dishes.
7-Eleven No. 36500 J, 100 Shepley St., Bloomington. Demerits: 8. Condiments not holding temperature. Need to keep time documentation on wings and chicken. Do not block hand sink.
O’Neil and Sons Brewing Company, 206 S. Commerce St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need current permit. Need hot water in restrooms.
That 80’s Bar LLC, 2107 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
M and M Pinto Bean, 202 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Chick-fil-A Mobile (Edna), 6140 N. Navarro St., Victoria; DeWitt County Jail, 208 E. Live Oak St., Cuero; Chick-fil-A Mobile, 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Cuero), 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Ganado), 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Nordheim), 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Pt. Comfort), 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Pt. Lavaca), 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Yorktown), 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Grammie’s Snack Wagon, 1144 Menke Road, Victoria; Wheely Chilly Ice Cream, 2403 Port St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
The Texan, 526 W. Main St., Yorktown, inspected Nov. 20 with 17 demerits. Reinspected with most violations corrected.
