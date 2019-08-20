The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING AUG. 14
McAlister’s Sweet Shop, 103 N. Hunt St., Cuero. Demerits: 12. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to fix leak at mop sink. Need to date-label items. All shelves must be easily cleanable. Need cold water at mop sink.
The Texan No. 5, 101 W. Heaton St., Cuero. Demerits: 12. Need to document time on food below 135 degrees. Need to label all spray bottles. Fly in deli case. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Products used for food must be 6 inches off floor. Need to store ice scoop in a sanitized container. Need to seal hole in ceiling tile above fryers.
Church’s Fried Chicken No. 1303, 4305 Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to fix leak at the three-compartment sink. Need one certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates on everyone else. Need to display permit and licenses.
Dairy Queen, 1205 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Need to wash hands before putting gloves on. Need to wear gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Need paper towels at the hand sink. Need to store ice scoop on clean surface.
Cuero Subway, 2104 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 9. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need current certified food manager. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers certificates. Employees need to wear hairnets with visors. Need to post last inspection visible to the public. Need to refill first-aid kit.
China Wok, 302 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 9. Out-of-temperature egg rolls left out. Need time documentation on egg rolls. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to date-label all foods in cooler. Need to date-label all items in the walk-in cooler. Employees need to wear hairnets or ball caps. Need to store all wet towels in a sanitizer bucket.
El Catracho, 305 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need current food handler certificates for all employees. Need to date-label all food in cooler. Need test strips. Do not defrost in hand sink.
Cowboy Bar-B-Q Inc., 907 N. East St., Edna. Demerits: 7. Need certified food manager. Need current food handlers for kitchen employees. Need test strips. Need working restroom.
5 Points Stop, 607 N. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to store paper goods 6 inches off the floor. Need to install hand sink.
Eddy Packing Co., Inc., 404 Airport Drive, Edna. Demerits: 6. Need to label all spray bottles. Need to date-label all food in cooler. Need to label all food containers.
U and I Donuts, 410 Broadway St., Cuero. Demerits: 5. Need to label spray bottle. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to label bulk items.
Denny’s Restaurant, 7601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. All employees must have on a cap or hairnet.
Cuero Community Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Cuero Nursing and Rehab, 1310 E. Broadway St., Cuero; AJ ‘ s, 508 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 3.
Church’s Fried Chicken, 1203 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; The Hardwood, 110 E. Main St., Cuero; Love’s Travel Stop Subway No. 297, 1509 E. Rose St., Edna; Dollar Tree No. 6044, 310 State Highway 35 N, Port Lavaca; Arby’s, 2601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Highway 111 Shell, 201 S. Wells St., Edna; Lord’s Little Angels, 605 Highway 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 1.
Cuero Oilfield Housing, 513 Farm-to-Market Road 766, Cuero; Eagleford Restaurant LLC, 604 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; First Presbyterian Church Outdoor Cook House, 302 North McLeod St., Cuero; Cowboy Stadium, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna; Edna High School Dome Gym Concession, 1303 West Gayle St., Edna; H-E-B No. 351, 301 N. Wells St., Edna; Jackson County Friends of Elder Citizens, 501 N. Wells St., Edna; Jackson County Jail, 115 W. Main St., Edna; The Food Shack, 2049 Farm-to-Market Road 616, LaSalle; 7-Eleven No. 36504 H, 3601 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Citizens Health Plex, 9406 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Haven Pizza, 123 W. May St., Yoakum; J’s Burger, 213 W. Grande St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria, inspected June 27 with 3 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 8 with most violations corrected.
El Ahorro Supermarket No. 9 LLC dba Food City, 2502 N. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Aug. 5 with 20 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 8 with all violations corrected.
Taco Rico Commissary, 1615 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria, inspected June 27 with 12 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 8 with most violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.