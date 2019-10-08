The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING OCT. 2
Mexico Tipico, 421 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 51. Walk-in not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to document times on food out at room temperature. Food in walk-in more than four hours. Need to keep food covered. Mechanical 10 ppm corrected on site. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to wash hands properly. Need to wear gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Need to relabel sanitizer bucket. Need to repair leak at mop sink. Need food handlers. Need records on pesticide. One walk-in not enough means of cold hold. Need to date-label all foods. Need soap at the hand sink. Need to clean True freezer. Need hot water at mop sink. Low pressure for cold water. Cold water is not connected properly. Need to clean all shelving. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to wear hair restraints in kitchen. Need to store paper goods 6 inches off floor. Need to store food products 6 inches off the floor. Need to store knives on a sanitized surface. Need to label food containers. Need to clean plastic walk-in curtain. Need to clean walk-in door. Need covers on lighting in the back. Need to replace broken tiles in kitchen. Need hot water in restroom. Need to label hand sink in kitchen.
Cracker Barrel No. 7, 8080 SH 185 S., Victoria. Demerits: 25. Expired items. Need to label spray bottle. Need to mow drain field. Need to cover riser. Need bodily fluids cleanup kit. Flies present. Need thermometer in cola cooler. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Need to wear hairnets or ball caps. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store straws 6 inches off of the floor. Need to store all utensils the same direction. Need to clean areas under prep tables. Women's restroom needs trash can with a lid.
B and D's General Store, 9765 U.S. 87 N., Victoria. Demerits: 20. Need to label ice bags. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need water sample report. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers. Need test strips. Need to install hand sink. Need to install hand sink next to ice machine. Need to install mop sink. Dumpster must be on concrete or asphalt.
The Barn, 12201 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Mission Valley. Demerits: 16. Need to clean ice machine. Do not store raw chicken over beef. Need certified food manager. Need to install mop sink. Need to wear hairnets or ball caps. Food items must be 6 inches off the floor. Need to place ice scoop in a sanitized container. Need to label all food containers. Trash dumpster must be on concrete or asphalt. Need to replace ceiling tiles in kitchen.
3 Woods BBQ, 3494 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to contact licensed installer to pump septic. Need certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers certificates. Ant infestation. Need to wear hairnets or ball caps. Need a first-aid kit. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Snappy's No. 6, 710 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 13. Walk-in cooler not holding 41 degrees or less. Need to discard any milk in walk-in cooler that has been in there more than four hours. Can not have over-the-counter spray in the back area. Need to label spray bottle. Need to clean ice machine. Need to clean soda machine.
Victoria's Café 2, 607 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. 0 ppm. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handlers' certificates on file. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to store personal items away from food prep area. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Maria's Tamales, 402 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 11. Need to store onions 6 inches off the floor. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to date-label food with use-by date. Need to seal wood on the wall. Need to replace broken floor tiles. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Restroom needs ventilation.
Broadway Shell, 1326 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Need to label ice bags. Need an employee health and personal hygiene book. Need to repair leak under three-compartment sink. Need sanitizer test strips.
Dollar General No. 3091, 1141 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 10. Outdated dressing and eggs. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need permit. Restroom needs paper towels, soap and covered trash can. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
City Bakery and Restaurant, 1204 E. San Antonio St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. 0 ppm. Need current food handlers' certificate. Need to remove cardboard from shelves. Shelves must be easily cleanable. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to label large container of sugar and flour. Dumpster must be on concrete or asphalt.
Church's Fried Chicken, 110 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 9. Need to renew food handlers. Do not block hand sink with trays. Need to replace rusted ice scoop holder. Need to designate an area for personal belongings. Need to clean floor drain full of food particles. Need to clean storage area.
Beijing Garden, 113 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Do not store meat directly in thank-you bags. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers' certificate. Hand sink must be free of items.
Rainbow Sno No. 1, 4303 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to wear ball caps or hairnets. Need to store spoons same direction.
Snappy's Market No. 5, 2004 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 8. Need food handlers on file. Need an accurate thermometer in the sausage cooler. Need to seal or paint wood under hot bar. Need to clean ice machine. Need to replace missing floor tiles in storage room. Last stall in women's restroom needs a covered trash can.
Knights Inn, 3112 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need to date-label all food in cooler. Need paper towels at handwashing sink. Need to keep hand sink clear. Need to label all food containers. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Snappy's Market No. 7, 101 Industrial Blvd., Cuero. Demerits: 5. Do not sell unlabeled packaged candy. Need to clean ice machine. Wood shelf in kitchen needs to be easily cleanable. Men's restroom needs paper towels.
Dollar General No. 14371, 308 N. 3rd St., Ganado. Demerits: 5. Need thermometers in coolers. Do not use foil in coolers for lining. Need to post permit visible to the public.
Stripes Store 40884H, 1200 E. Broadway St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need food handlers certificate. Hot water in restroom not reaching 100 degrees.
Subway/TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 4. Need to repair leak at three-compartment sink. Need hand-washing only sign at front hand sink.
Mary's Taquitos, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Need one certified food manager. Need food handlers' certificates.
Mission Valley Elementary School, 12063 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Mission Valley. Demerits: 3.
Nora's Bayside, 587 N. Ocean Drive, Port Lavaca; Quail Creek MUD Room, 515 Chukar Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Saltwater Saloon, 514 Margie Tewmey Road, Port Lavaca; Country Express Family Restaurant, 6064 S.W. Moody St., Victoria; Panda Express No. 2514, 8709 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
BCFS Education Services Edna Head Start, 104 Shelby Park Road, Edna; Wood Hi Community Center, 101 Wood Hi School Road, Inez; Broadway Grocery, 205 Broadway St., Nordheim; Pfeifer Bar-B-Que, LLC, 108 Broadway St., Nordheim; Nursery Elementary, 100 Nursery Road, Nursery; Calhoun High School, 201 Sandcrab Blvd., Port Lavaca; Happy Mangonadas, 704 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca; Pit Devil BBQ, 503 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Port O'Connor School, 508 W. Monroe Ave., Port O'Connor; Guadalupe Center, 512 S. Glass St., Victoria; St. Joseph High School, 110 E. Red River St., Victoria; Subway No. 5637, 3805-A N. Navarro St., Victoria; Thai Orchid, 207 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Yoakum Packing Co., 500 Front St., Yoakum; Garcia's, 231 E. 7th St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Beijing Buffet, 339 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca, inspected Sept. 25 with 40 demerits. Reinspected Sept. 30 with most violations corrected.
Dock's Good Eats, 712 W. Adams St., Port O'Connor, inspected May 21 with 3 demerits. Reinspected Sept. 30 with all violations corrected.
3 Woods BBQ, 3494 S. W. Moody St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 1 with 14 demerits. Reinspected Oct. 2 with most violations corrected.
Cracker Barrel No. 4, 6007 N. Main St., Victoria, inspected Aug. 26 with 15 demerits. Reinspected Sept. 26 with most violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.