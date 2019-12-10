The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING DEC. 4
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 2055 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 20. Herbs must be from approved source. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates. Oyster packaging must show harvest location and keep for 90 days. Variance for sprouts and have approval by regulatory authority. Need to date-label prepared food. Do not use cardboard in refrigerator. Shelving needs to be easily cleanable. Need to weather-strip back door. Do not store cellphone in food prep areas. Need to store drinks below food prep areas. Need to store boxes and containers of food 6 inches off floor in walk-in. Need to label containers of bulk items. Need more lighting in walk-in. Need covered trash in women’s restroom stalls. Need to replace hand-washing signs. Need to stock first-aid kit.
First Convenience, 1916 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 16. Walk-in not holding 41 degrees or below. Out-of-date medications. Out-of-date lunch meat. Out-of-date canned food. Need to discard perishable food in walk-in. Pest control must be done by licensed applicator. All employees need food handlers’ certificates. Need to keep hand soap and paper towels at hand sink. Need to keep hand sink accessible. Need to store tongs on clean, sanitized surface. Need to clean tongs. Need to thoroughly clean establishment. Restroom needs a self-closing door. Need paper towels in restroom. Need cold water in restroom.
7-Eleven No. 36505 H, 1800 SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Pest control must be done by licensed applicator. Need food handlers’ certificates. Large bags of ice need store information. Gnats present.
Club Portal, 4106 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need certified food manager. Need test strips. All wooden floors need to be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Employee restroom needs a vent. Need to seal holes in wall by mop sink. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
BCFS Education Services Port Lavaca Head Start, 424 S. Seadrift St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need to repair leak under kitchen sink. Need certified food manager certificate. Will need to install three-compartment sink.
Art’s Food Truck, 449 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Big Bear Shrimp and Seafood, 2241 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Dockside Boiling Pot, 5209 N. Navarro St., Victoria; KB’s, 134 Villafranca Road, Victoria; Power Avenue Warehouse, 402 E. Power Ave., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Bella Tavola of Cuero LLC, 213 N. Esplanade St., Cuero, inspected Nov. 20 with 9 demerits. Reinspected Dec. 2 with most violations corrected.
IHOP, 7606 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected Nov. 12 with 20 demerits. Reinspected Dec. 2 with most violations corrected.
Ramsey Restaurant and Catering, 1403 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Nov. 7 with 33 demerits. Reinspected Dec. 3 with most violations corrected.
Taqueria “La Frontera”, 811 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria, inspected Nov. 6 with 24 demerits. Reinspected Nov. 27 with most violations corrected.
