The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING DEC. 23
Josie’s Mexican Food, 610 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 15. Use only food-grade bags for chips. Bleach bucket 200+. Use hand-washing sink for hand-washing only. All surfaces must be easily cleanable. Employee drinks need lids and straws and must be stored below food prep area. Need to cover all food in the walk-in cooler. Need to store food 4 to 6 inches off the floor. Need light shields. Need a hand-washing sign at the kitchen hand sink. Need hand-washing sign in men’s restroom. Dumpsters need to be on a nonabsorbent surface. Need to clean area under vent fan outside.
Sharkies Bar and Grill, 1307 W. Jefferson Ave., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 10. Need to label chemical bottles. Hot water knob broken at mop sink. Need cover on mop sink. Need lid on clean-out by mop sink. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Do not store knives between tabletop and counter. Need to label items not in original container. Dumpsters need to be on a nonabsorbent surface.
The Office Bar and Grill, 2530 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 10. Need a mop sink. Need hot water in women’s restroom. Need test strips. Dumpster needs to be on a concrete slab. Need covered trash can in women’s restroom stall. Need hand-washing sign in women’s restroom.
Catholic War Veterans, 1007 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Mop sink is out of order. Need test strips. Hot water in men’s and women’s restrooms needs to reach 100 degrees. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to install hand sink in kitchen area. Need to weather-strip doors to outside. Need soap in women’s restroom. Need covered trash in women’s restroom. Need to designate hand sink with sign.
Bayside Express, 201 W. Broadway Ave., Seadrift. Demerits: 6. Out-of-date canned goods and dip. Need to restock bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to restock first-aid kit.
Street Treats of Victoria, 2612 Miori Lane, Suite E, Victoria; Sweet Dreamz Bakery, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Healthy Living Cottage, 416 Lott St., Yoakum, Demerits: 0
REINSPECTIONS
Texas Roadhouse, 4908 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Nov. 1 with 8 demerits. Reinspected Dec. 20 with most violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.