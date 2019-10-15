The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING OCT. 9
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 4103 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 28. Need to keep time documented of food out at room temperature or not at proper temperature. Need to discard out-of-date products. Need to discard food above 41 degrees for more than four hours. Mechanical dishwasher-0ppm. Corrected on site. Need to wash hands before putting gloves on. Hand sink at bar’s plumbing is disconnected. Corrected on site, need to glue. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need a disclosure or reminder on regular menu. Need to seal gaps under door in kitchen and around windows in storage. Need to defrost food under cold running water or in cooler. Need to label sugar by tea. Need to clean around vents. Need to seal raw wood in storage area. Need to post last inspection. Need hand-washing signs at hand sinks. Cold water at curbed mop area has water going behind sink when on. Need to replace broken dishes.
The Shack, 314 W. Broadway St., Seadrift. Demerits: 15. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to have time documentation on hamburger patties and foods in your table top. Need to cover all food in glass cooler. Need to date-label all foods. Rusted chipped shelves in the glass cooler. Cannot store cigarettes on food prep tables. Need to fix ceiling tile in kitchen.
Super Donuts, 7905 N. Navarro St., No. 212, Victoria. Demerits: 9. 0 ppm. Only employees allowed in kitchen. Need to date-label open food products. Do not use cardboard on shelves.
Country Slaughter House, 3857 Burroughsville Road, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates. All food in freezers must be 6 inches off the floor. Dumpster must be on concrete/asphalt.
The Cove at Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need food handlers’ certificates. No over-the-counter pest control devices. Need ventilation in restroom. Need to post certified food manager certificate.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 720 W. Broadway St., Seadrift; Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2912 Houston Highway, Victoria; Starbucks Coffee Company No. 10923, 7105 N. Navarro St., Victoria; The Fry Shack, 2441 Burroughsville Road, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Golden Boy Corrals, 5102 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Jason’s Deli, 5301 N. Navarro St., Victoria; KB’s BBQ No. 3, 134 Villafranca Road, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Schlotzsky’s Deli, 4601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Los Gallos, 748 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Telferner Grocery and Market, 202 S. Wood St., Telferner; KB’s BBQ Mobile Unit, 134 Villafranca Road, Victoria; Noot’s Thai To Go, 1801 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Organic Emporium, 2918 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Seaux Cajun LLC, Mobile Unit, Victoria; The Lunch Box, 2441 Burroughsville Road, Victoria; Twin Pines North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1301 Mallette Drive, Victoria; Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Center, 97 Foster Field Drive, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Monster Burger, 901 N. Esplanade St., Cuero, inspected March 5 with 15 demerits. Reinspected Oct. 10 with most violations corrected.
Mission Valley Elementary School, 12063 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Mission Valley, inspected Oct. 2 with 3 demerits. Reinspected Oct. 3 with all violations corrected.
Gonzalez Community Store, 5065 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Placedo, inspected July 29 with 10 demerits. Reinspected Oct. 4 with most violations corrected.
La Antigua, 737 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca, inspected Sept. 4 with 23 demerits. Reinspected Oct. 7 with most violations corrected.
Mexico Tipico, 421 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca, inspected Oct. 1 with 51 demerits. Reinspected Oct. 7 with most violations corrected.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 4103 N. Main St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 3 with 28 demerits. Reinspected Oct. 4 with most violations corrected.
