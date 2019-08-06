The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 31
Great American Cookies Bakery Cafe 5317, 7800 N. Navarro St. No. 381, Victoria. Demerits: 24. Need to store boxes 6 inches above floor in walk-in cooler. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to wash hands when entering kitchen. Need to drape hose at three-compartment sink. Need current food handler certificates on file. Gnats by cup storage area. Need test strips. Need to store ice scoop handle up or on clean, sanitized surface. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to use scoop when handling ice. Need to repair fan in employee restroom. Need to post last inspection visible to public. Need a first-aid kit.
Estella’s Mexican Restaurant, 109 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 21. Food not holding 41 degrees or below. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handlers certificates. Refrigeration not holding 41 degrees or below. Need thermometer in all refrigeration. Need current permit. Surfaces must be easily cleanable. Cannot have personal items in the kitchen. Lights need covers. Dumpster needs to be on concrete or asphalt. Need to clean vent hood. Need to seal holes in walls. Need covered trash can in restroom.
Sammy’s In-N-Out, 2602 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 21. Need to clean ice machine. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label all spray bottles. Need to install mop sink. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers certificates for all employees bagging ice. Need test strips. Need sign at hand-washing sink. Need soap at hand-washing sink. Need paper towels at hand-washing sink. Need to store ice scoop in sanitized container.
Niki’s Roma Pizza, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 19. Need to document time pizza left out at room temperature. Need to store boxes of food 6 inches off the floor in walk-in cooler. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need current food handler certificates. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to fix fan in employee restroom. Employee restroom needs covered trash can.
Maximus, 1901 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. Needs employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to post certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Need to install three-compartment sink. Need a splash guard separating hand sink and mop sink. Need to label hand sink in bar area.
Gazebo Restaurant, 2100 N. SH 35 Bypass, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 14. Do not store beef and chicken on the same shelf. Need to cover items. 0ppm at dishwasher. Need to date-label items in walk-in cooler. All shelves must be easily cleanable. Need a mixing valve at mop sink. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need light shield in walk-in cooler.
Short Stop, 2407 Port Lavaca Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need to label ice bags. Expired pies. Need current certified food manager. Need food handler certificates on file for all employees. Need to clean ice machine. Need mop sink with hot and cold water. Need hand-washing sign in restroom.
Budget Inn and Suites, 203 W. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 13. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers certificates for all kitchen staff. Need thermometers. Need test strips. Need to store food products 6 inches off floor. Need more lighting in kitchen. Need to post Last inspection. Need to post permit. Need sign at handwashing sink. Restroom needs sign.
Kings Grill and Bar, 3801 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Live roach in kitchen. Need to date-label all food stored more than 24 hours. Need to place ice scoop on clean surface. Need to store wet towels inside sanitizer bucket. Need to store food products 6 inches off the ground. Need to use proper defrosting methods. Need to label flour container. Need to clean walk-in cooler outer handle. Need to clean side wall to counters. Need to replace ceiling tile in kitchen.
Gonzalez Community Store, 5065 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Placedo. Demerits: 10. Do not store raw chicken over vegetables. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers certificates for all kitchen staff. Need to date-label all foods in coolers. Need to store all towels in sanitizer bucket.
Firehouse Subs, 7905 N. Navarro St. Suite 200, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need food handlers certificates for all kitchen staff. Need soap at handwashing sink. Need to clean ice dispenser at fountain drink station. Need to defrost food under cold running water or in cooler. Need to store ice scoop in sanitized container.
May Asian Market, 137 SH 35 N, Suites B and C, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Need to keep all items covered in freezer and coolers. Do not store personal items at establishment.
Days Inn, 6203 Dairy Road, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Employees need to wear hairnets. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to post certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates for all kitchen staff.
Family Table Restaurant, 1102 S. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Expired food handlers certificates. Need to connect mop sink.
Copperfield Village, 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Broken Arrow Apothecary and More, 1005S. Wells St., Edna; Little Little’s Learning Center, 51 Farm-to-Market 2982 Road, Ganado; El Norteno Mexican Food, 4105 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Old-Fashioned Donuts, 909 W. Main St., Edna; Bush’s Chicken, 4209 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Mis Antojitos, 1418 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Cornerstone Apostolic Church, 22 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Bloomington; Amazing Grace Learning Center and Infant Care, 202 E. Main St., Edna; Ami’s Daycare, 1010 S. Wells St., Edna; Dixie’s, 109 Ed Linn St., Edna; Jackson Healthcare Center, 1013 S. Wells St., Edna; Brookshire Brothers No. 76, 305 W. York St., Ganado; Play Care Academy, 208 W. Putnam Ave., Ganado; Broadway Bar and Grill, 208 Broadway, Nordheim; Alicia’s Night Club, 805 Delmar Drive, Victoria; Bearly Beginning No. 2, 3803 Miori Lane, Victoria; L and L Grill, 5306 Houston Highway, Victoria; The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant No. 1694, 7609 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Whataburger No. 616, 8908 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Stop-N-Go, 701 Blyth Road, Victoria, inspected June 25 with 19 demerits. Reinspected July 29 with most violations corrected.
Taco Rico, 1615 Port Lavaca Highway, Victoria, inspected June 27 with 12 demerits. Reinspected July 30 with most violations corrected.
Taco Rico Commissary, 1615 Port Lavaca Highway, Victoria, inspected June 27 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected July 30 with most violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.