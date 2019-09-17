The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT. 11
Little Caesar’s No. 14, 1907 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 16. 0 ppm in sanitizer bucket. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink. Need certified food manager on file. Need food handler’s certificates on file. Need paper towels needed at hand sink. Need lighting in dish area. Need to repair vent in restroom. Need to replace floor at three-compartment area. Need to fix holes in walls. Need to clean walls at three-compartment area. Need to seal back door. Need soap in restroom. Need paper towels in restroom. Need a covered trash can in restroom. Need hand-washing sign in restroom.
Sakura Victoria LLC, 6306 N Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need to keep time documented on food out at room temperature. Do not place raw meat over produce. Need to date-label food. Need to keep hand sink accessible at the sushi bar. Can not use tin cans to store food. Cannot use card board. Need to store food minimum of 6 inches off the floor in freezer. Need to use proper defrosting methods.
Church’s Fried Chicken No. 1331, 206 W. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need food handler’s certificates on file. Need permit. Need to clean ice machine. Need to wear ball cap or hairnet in food prep area. Need to wear hairnet when wearing visor. Need to post certified food manager visible to public. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
Bubba’s “The” Boiling Spot Inc., 1142 SH 185-E, Seadrift. Demerits: 10. Large table top at 50 degrees. 0 ppm, temp 110 degrees. Need to date-label all foods in cooler. Need to wear hairnets or ball caps in prep area. Trash bin must be on asphalt or concrete.
B and B Express No. 5002, 101 W. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 9. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handler’s certificates on file for all kitchen employees. Need to store all wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Scoops need handles. Need to label all food containers. Need to post last inspection.
La Cabaña, 2013 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. 0ppm in sanitizer bucket. 0ppm at three-compartment sink. Hose can not drain into hand sink. Need to wash hands after touching hairnet.
Joe’s Pizza and Pasta, 601 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to use gloves when handling a ready-to-eat food.
Wal-Mart Supercenter No. 0330, 9002 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handler’s certificates for employees preparing food.
Rocky’s Noodle House, 424 S. Main St., Seadrift. Demerits: 4. Need to date-label all food in cooler. Need to wear hairnets or ball caps in food prep area. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Do not cool food or place food next to hand sink.
T-N-T Restaurant, 908 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
McDonald’s, 817 N. Wells St., Edna; Victoria West High School Kitchen, 307 West Tropical Drive, Victoria; Wendy’s No. 69, 2901 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
South Brooke Manor, 1401 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 1.
Bloomington Elementary, 156 Leonard St., Bloomington; Bloomington High School, Farm-to-Market Road 616, Bloomington; Cuero Football Concession, 805 Broadway St., Cuero; Georgia Mae’s Good Eats, Mobile Unit, Edna; Georgia Mae’s Good Eats, Mobile Unit, Ganado; Industrial Elementary West, 599 Farm-to-Market Road 444 S., Inez; Joe’s Fina Station, U.S. 87, Placedo; Placedo Elementary School, 167 Williams St., Placedo; Bauer Community Center, 2300 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; Dollar General No. 17519, 1958 W. Adams St., J and H Shrimp Store, 2581 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor; Seadrift School, 1801 Broadway St., Seadrift; The Zoo Child Care Center, 404 S. Main St., Seadrift; Georgia Mae’s Good Eats, Mobile Unit, Seadrift; Aloe Elementary, 62 Chaparral St., Victoria; Brookdale at Victoria-ClareBridge, 9606 B N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Cade Middle School Kitchen, 611 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria; Chick-fil-A of Whispering Creek, 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Georgia Mae’s Good Eats LLC, Mobile Unit, Victoria; La Rosita Bakery, 206 W. Water St, Victoria; Love Bird Cakes, 612 E. Red River St., Victoria; Patti Welder School, 1604 E. North St., Victoria; Schorlemmer Elementary — VISD, 2564 Mallette Drive, Victoria; Shields Elementary School Cafeteria, 3400 Bluebonnet St., Victoria; Stroman Middle School, 3002 E. North St., Victoria; Subway — Oak Hill, 3633 S.W. Moody St., Victoria; Subway No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria; VISD — Torres Elementary, 4208 Lone Tree Road, Victoria; Wal-Mart Supercenter No. 4194, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Cracker Barrel No. 4, 6007 N. Main St., Victoria, inspected Aug. 26 with 15 demerits. Reinspected Sept. 5 with most violations corrected.
Greatwood Homes of Victoria, 9606 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected Aug. 28 with 7 demerits. Reinspected Sept. 5 with most violations corrected.
