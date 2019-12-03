The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING NOV. 26
R and C BBQ, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need to submit a water sample. Need certified food manager. Need to have all food handlers' certificates on file. All surfaces need to be easily cleanable. Employee drinks need lids and straws.
Memorial Medical Center, 815 Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need to store raw chicken below cooked salmon. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook.
Scully's Sports Bar and Grill, 802 Fulton St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. All spray bottles must be labeled. Frozen food must be thawed under cold, running water or thawed out in a cooler. Back door needs to be weather stripped.
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 8702 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Do not use cardboard on floor. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need to store ice scoop with handle up or on clean sanitized surface.
Coastal Kids Day Care, 709-B SH 35 South, Port Lavaca; Gingerbread School, 2202 Half League Road, Port Lavaca; Tots and Tikes Day Care, 411 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Domino's Pizza, 320 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca; Subway, 400 Tiney Browning Blvd., Port Lavaca; Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, 3809 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Karen's Sweet Pea Cupcakery, 2515 N. Azalea St., Victoria; Schwan's Home Service, 501 Anthony Road, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Papa John's Pizza No. 3750, 3112-E N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 21 with 15 demerits. Reinspected Nov. 26 with most violations corrected.
