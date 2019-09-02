The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Aug. 28
Texas Seafood Restaurant, 304 E. Rio Grande St. Demerits: 27. Need to document time food kept out at room temperature. Need to cover food in walk-in cooler. Need to wash hands before glove use and in between different tasks. Cannot store sanitizer bucket directly on the floor. Need all food handlers certificates on file. Need chlorine test strips. Need to post 2019 permit. Need to clean ice machine. Employees need ball caps or hairnets. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Do not store phones on dishes or prep areas.
Venecia’s Bar & Grill, 1708 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 17. Need employee handbook. Need to keep spray nozzle 2 inches above sink level. Need to renew food handler license; other cooks needs food handler’s license. Need test strips and need thermometer in bar cooler. Need cold water at hand sink. Need to install mop sink. Need to keep boxes off floor. Men’s restroom needs fan. Dumpster needs to be on nonabsorbent surface. Need to seal gap at back door and seal wood in kitchen. Need hand-washing signs in restrooms.
Wienerschnitzel No. 119, 1218 E. Rio Grande St. Demerits: 14. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need procedure on how ready-to-eat food is handled. Need to relabel sanitizer buckets. Do not store over-the-counter pesticide in the establishment. Need to discard expired test strips. Cannot use cardboard or uncoated wood. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Best Western Inn, 2202 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 13. Small Danby cooler at 48 degrees. Need to discard any foods stored longer four hours. Need an employee personal hygiene book. Need sanitizer test strips and need to install hand sink
Casa Ole Restaurant and Cantina, 391 Victoria Mall. Demerits: 12. Need to keep time documented on food on ice. Need to repair leaky pipe at the hand sink by walk in kitchen, need an asterisk on menu. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to keep sanitizer bucket off the floor.
JR’S Shell, 3702 N. Laurent St. Demerits: 11. Need an employee personal hygiene book. Need sanitizer test strips. Need paper towels at the hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Need a mop sink.
The Pantry, 702 N. Virginia, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Need an employee personal hygiene book. Need one certified food manager license and a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to install hand sink. Employees need to wear hair restraints in kitchen, person in charge present.
Taco Bell No., 28008, 1602 N. Navarro St. Demerits: 10. Need employee health and personal hygiene policy. Need CFM and bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need food handler certificates on file. Cannot store boxes of food directly on freezer floor and dry storage area. Need to replace wall in women’s restroom. Women’s restroom needs trash can with lid.
Bloomington Dairy Queen 12737, SH 185, Bloomington. Demerits: 9. Hamburger patty 185 degrees, beans 168.2 degrees, gravy 178 degrees. Walk-in cooler wiener 37 degrees, walk in freezer ambient temperature 28 degrees, table top tomatoes 40.1 degrees. Sanitizer bucket should be labeled. Mop sink hose must be draped. Food should be covered in cooler. Need to keep single serve articles off the floor. Trash dumpster and grease receptor must be on concrete or asphalt.
McDonald’s No. 36398, 3112 S. Laurent St. Demerits: 9. Need an employee personal hygiene book. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need to keep hand sink open. Need to wear hair restraints in kitchen. Need to store paper goods at least 6 inches off the ground.
Victoria’s Café, 3405 U.S. 59 N. Demerits: 9. Need to use barrier between tortillas. Need to use barrier needed between chip baskets.Chicken and beef cannot be stored on the same shelf. Need to replace cracked lids on chip container. Wet towels must be stored in sanitizer bucket. Need to defrost meat under cold running water. Scoops need handles. Need to replace mildewed ceiling tiles and need to seal hole by ice machine.
Get & Go Food Mart No. 2, 508 Irvine St., Yoakum. Demerits: 9. Need to label all spray bottles and sanitizer bucket. Need to date-label all foods in cooler. Need test strips. All wet towels must be in a sanitizer bucket. Need to label all food containers.
Dairy Treet, 3808 N. Laurent St., Demerits: 8. Need quat test strips. Floors need to be easily cleanable. Need to store ice scoop handle up. Vents and ceiling needing cleaning.
Aro’s Tacos To Go, 207 Lowrence St., Yoakum. Demerits: 8. Need employee hygiene handbook. Food handling employees must wear hair restraints. Need to label bulk containers. Need to post last inspection.
Salty Seafood Shack, 1009 SH 35 S., Point Comfort. Demerits: 7. Neet to label spray bottles, Can not use or store Raid inside mobile unit. Need to keep on when operating. Need to wear hair restraints. Windows need screens.
Greatwood Homes of Victoria, 9606 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway. Demerits: 7. Walk in 44-45 degrees. New employee needs food handler license. Need to clean container with ice scoop. Date-label sugar container.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 300 N. Alt. U.S. 77, Yoakum. Demerits: 7. Keep documentation of RTE foods not reaching above 135 degrees. Need bodily fluids clean up kit. Need to ID all food containers. Light bulbs in vent hood need shields
Snappy’s Market No. 611, N. Alternate U.S. 77, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Need to discard expired can food, ice scoop must be in a sanitized container, need 2019 permit.
McDonald’s, No. 2359, 3112 N. Navarro St. Demerits: 4. Employees need to wear ball caps or hair nets. Do not store boxes directly on floor. Need to store ice scoop handle up. Need to post CFM certificate visible to public.
Stripes Store, 40889H 10408 Zac Lentz Parkway. Demerits: 4. Need to have food handler certificate available. Need to date-label deli sandwiches, burritos, burgers, hot dogs, etc. Ice machine needs to be cleaned.
Wal-Mart Subway, 4101 Houston Highway. Demerits: 4. Need current certified food manager. Need food handlers certificate for all employees.
Lifeway Baptist School, 403 E. Sarah St., Cuero; Little Ceasars, 419 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; 7-Eleven No. 36551-H, 6490 Farm-to-Market Road 236; Aldi Grocery Store No. 58, 5312 N. Navarro St. Victoria; Homewood Suites by Hilton, 6705 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway; Pizza Hut — Wingstreet No. 23459, 7002 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway; Target Store T-888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway; Aunt Di’s Kountry Kitchen, 606 E. Main St., Yorktown; Demerits: 3
Faith Family Coffee Bar, 2002 Mockingbird Lane. Demerits: 2.
Corner Stop, 1011 Alternate SH 77, Yoakum. Demerits 1.
Hunt Elementary, 550 Industrial Blvd., Cuero; John C. French Elementary, 611 E. Prairie St., Cuero; Hard Hat Café 101 Lamar Suite No.2, Point Comfort; Schwan’s Home Service-Port Lavaca; 7-Eleven No.36521 H, 1501 Port Lavaca Drive; BCFS Education Services Head Start Red River, 2102 N. Laurent St.; C.O. Chandler Elementary Cafeteria, 5105 Guy Grant; Crain Elementary School, 2706 N. Azalea St.; Dairy Queen, 2801 E. Red River St.; Dollar General No. 11674. 5780 S.W. Moody St.; Double J Eatery, 8607 N. Navarro St. Suite E; Dudley Elementary School, 3307 Callis St.; Faith Family Church, 2002 Mockingbird Lane; Garden Café, 101 Medical Drive; Gonzalez Cafeteria, 2695 Old Bloomington Road; Hopkins Elementary Cafeteria, 110 Hopkins Road; Howell Middle School, 2502 Fannin; Jaguar Hall, 2705 Houston Highway; Liberty Academy, 1110 Sam Houston Drive; Nazareth Academy, 206 W. Convent St.; O’Connor Magnet School Cafeteria, 3402 Bobolink St.; Parkway Baptist Church Kitchen & Coffee Shop, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive; Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive; Pizza Hut No. 022652, 3404 N. Navarro St.; Sam’s Club No. 6471, 9202 N. Navarro St.; Schwan’s Home Service Inc., 501 Anthony Road; Schwan’s Home Service-Edna, 501 Anthony Road, Edna; Schwan’s Home Service-Ganado, 501 Anthony Road, Schwan’s Home Service-Nordheim, 501 Anthony Road; Speedy Stop No.115, 5101 Houston Highway; The Texas Zoo Coyote Canteen, 110 Memorial Drive; Tipton’s Conoco, 5903 Houston Highway. Demerits: 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.