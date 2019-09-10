The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT. 4
La Antigua, 737 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 23. Cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to discard any food that came in contact with condensation. Do not store towels directly on tortillas. 0ppm on sanitizer towels and 200+ at dishwasher and 104-degree hot water. Need food handlers certificates on file. Need thermometer in Kenmore cooler. Shelves need to be easily cleanable. Need to clean ice machine. Do not use water bottles for employee drinks. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to defrost under cold running water. Need to store ice scoop on clean sanitized surface. Need to replace floor in ice machine room.
Rodriguez Get and Go Food Mart, 301 E. Broadway St., Cuero. Demerits: 16. Need to label ice bags. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers. Need to label and date all foods in cooler. Need test strips. Need to cover light bulb under vent hood. Need hot water in restroom.
Texana Food Mart, 1021 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 16. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to store chemicals away from food prep area. Need to date-label food in walk-in. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to store ice scoop on clean surface. Need to store sanitizer towels inside sanitizer bucket. Need to use proper defrost methods. Need to store paper goods minimum of 6 inches off the ground. Need to clean food-contact surfaces.
Hotel Texas, 2400 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 15. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label all spray bottles. Need current certified food manager. Need food handlers for all kitchen staff. Expired permit. Need to keep cellphones out of prep area. Restroom needs trash can with lid. Need first-aid kit.
7-Eleven No. 36503 H, 629 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 11. Walk-in not holding 41 degrees or colder. Need to throw all perishables away in walk-in. Need to label small ice bags. Need to label food not stored at 41 degrees or colder. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 700 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 11. Need to keep time documentation fajita meat. Hot water does not meet the min temp of 100 degrees. Do not line shelving with foil. Need to replace table or replace the broken tiles. Need to store wiping towels in sanitizer when not using. Need ventilation in men’s restroom. Dumpster and grease trap need to be on a nonabsorbent surface. Need to seal gaps around back door in storage room.
Handi Kwik Food Mart, 805 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 10. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates. Need to date-label cooked food in walk-in with seven-day use-by date. Restroom needs an exhaust fan.
Anchored in Love, 220 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Outdated food handlers certificates. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Scoops need handles.
BBQ Shack/Alibi, 909 U.S. Highway 77 Alternate, Yoakum. Demerits: 7. Can not use thank-you bags. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to place ice scoop on sanitized surface.
Conner’s Corner Grocery, 102 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 6. Do not store over-the-counter bug spray in kitchen. Use licensed pest control only. Need to label deli express hamburgers with use-by date. Need employee hand-washing only sign at hand sink in kitchen area.
CAM2 Drive Thru, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
BCFS Education Services Cuero Head Start, 312 Dunn St., Cuero; Cuero High School, 920 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Cuero ISD Early Childhood Center, 504 Park Heights, Cuero; Cuero Junior High School, 608 Junior High Drive, Cuero; H.J.M. Elementary, 605 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca; Hope High School, 900 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Jackson Roosevelt Elementary School Cafeteria, 1512 Jackson St., Port Lavaca; BCFS Education Services Trinity Head Start, 1104 E. Trinity St., Victoria; Childhood Unplugged, 2710 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Northside Baptist School, 4100 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Our Lady of Victory School, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria; Mayo’s Tacos, 404 Dunn St., Yoakum; Neveria Y Antojitos El Yayis, 605 Irvine St., Yoakum; Yoakum Perk and Brew, 210 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Lifeway Baptist School, 403 E. Sarah St., Cuero, inspected Aug. 22 with 3 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 29 with violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.