The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JAN. 8
Estella’s Mexican Restaurant, 109 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 27. Eggs out of temperature. Need to cover food in cooler. Need to cover all food in freezer. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label all spray bottles. Need to date-label all food. Expired test strips. Need a 2020 food permit. Do not block hand sink. Employees need to wear hairnets or ball cap. All towels must be in sanitizer bucket. No tools can be with cooking utensils. Need scoops with handles. Dumpster and grease trap must be on concrete or asphalt. Need to replace ceiling tiles. Need to post last inspection.
Tip Top Ventures Inc., 101 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 23. Outdated milk. Outdated canned goods. Expired medication. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Pipe from heater can not drain into three-compartment sink. Need certified food manager certificate. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers’ certificates for all employees. Need hot water. Need sanitizer test strips. Women’s restroom needs paper towels. Need to clean ice machine. Restrooms need air vents. Need to post last inspection. Need to post certified food manager certificate. Need a first-aid kit.
Port Lavaca Restaurant and Donuts, 1800 SH 35 South Suite D, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 21. Two coolers not holding 41 degrees. Need to discard food above 41 degrees for more than four hours. Need to follow times posted on sausage rolls. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label bleach water container. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need to make sure all thermometers are accurate. Need to store ice scoop on clean surface. Need to label food not in original container. Need to refill first-aid kit. Need to label personal item, corrected on site.
El Charrito Express No. 2, 623 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 19. Need to ice down hot sauce containers. Need to store raw foods below cooked foods. Need to wear gloves when handling ready-to-eat food. Need to label spray bottles. Must wash hands in hand sink only. Roaches. Need to date-label foods. Need thermometer in refrigerator, corrected on site. Need to weatherstrip door. Need to restock first-aid kit. Need current permit.
Church’s Chicken No. 1463, 206 U.S. 35 South, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 16. Tabletop at 61-63 degrees. Need to discard food over 41 degrees for more than four hours. Need paper towels at hand sink. Hot water turned off at back hand sink. Hot water at back hand sink continues to run when on. Need to keep utensils out of hand sink. Need to replace broken glass on side of chicken display. Employees need to wear hair restraints. Need to store wet towels inside sanitizer bucket. Need to store bucket below food prep areas. Need to store scoop with handle up. Need to clean shelves on metal rack. Need to keep back door closed or install screen door. Need to restock first-aid kit.
Copperfield Village, 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria. Demerits: 16. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to use gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Need one certified food manager. Everyone else needs food handlers certificates. Need 2020 Permit. Hand-washing sink shall only be used for hand washing. Need to label front of sugar container. Need to display last inspection form.
7-Eleven No. 36507 H, 2207 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 14. Condiment tabletop above 40 degrees. Need to keep time documented on food below 135 degrees. Need to discard food above 40 degrees for more than four hours. Need thermometer in under counter cooler with pizza. Need hot water at mop sink. Employees need hair restraints in the food prep are.
Gazebo Restaurant, 2100 N. SH 35 Bypass, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 14. Need to store raw meat below lemons in walk-in. 0ppm mechanical dishwasher. Need to use three-compartment sink to sanitize. Has completion certificate posted. Storeroom shelves need to be nonabsorbent and easily cleanable. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Employee drinks need to be store below food-prep areas. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to label containers of bulk items. Need minimum requirements in first-aid kit.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 700 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 13. Need to keep time documented on food left out at room temperature. Dishwasher water temperature must reach 120 degrees or above. Need to label sanitizer buckets. Phones not allowed on prep area. All towels must be in a sanitizer bucket. Need to label all food containers. Trash and grease trap must be on concrete or asphalt.
Riverside Golf Course, 302 McCright Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need test strips. Need 2020 permit. Need to clean ice machine.
The Donut Palace, 1400 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Need to label spray bottles. Expired food handlers’ certificate. Need test strips. Need to seal shelving in storage area. Need to keep food stored 6 inches off floor. Need to weather-strip gap under door. Need to restock first-aid kit.
Little Little’s Learning Center, 51 Farm-to-Market Road 2982, Ganado. Demerits: 9. Need water sample. Need certified food manager. Need 2020 permit. Do not place dishes in hand-washing sink.
Little Caesar’s No. 4, 1301 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handlers’ certificates for all employees on file. Employees need to wear hair nets with visors. Need air vent in restroom. Need to restock first-aid kit.
Dollar General No. 2919, 501 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Out-of-date medicine. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Women’s restroom needs covered trash can. Need to post permit and last inspection visible to the public.
Burger King, 802 E. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 6. Need to keep time documentation on foods left out at room temperature. Need to clean and sanitize ice machine.
Stripes Store 40879H, 1704 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need current permit. Need to clean ice machine dispenser. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
Stripes Store 40883H, 3204 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need current permit. Need paper towels by ice bagging area. Women’s restroom all stalls need trash cans with lids.
Babies and Beyond Daycare, 125 W. Railroad St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Dairy Queen No. 14142, 1202 E. U.S. 59, Ganado. Demerits: 2
Taqueria Mi Familia, 3001 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Mis Antojitos, 1418 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Amazing Grace Learning Center and Infant Care, 202 E. Main St., Edna; Ami’s Daycare, 1010 S. Wells St., Edna; Broken Arrow Apothecary and More, 1005 S. Wells St., Edna; First United Methodist Church, 216 W. Main St., Edna; Jackson Healthcare Center, 1013 S. Wells St., Edna; Knights of Columbus of the Little Flower, 106 Bois ‘A’ Arc St., Edna; Old-Fashioned Donuts, 909 W. Main St., Edna; Play Care Academy, LLC, 208 W. Putnam Ave., Ganado; Affectionate Arms Adult Day Health Care Center, 3802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Courtyard by Marriott Victoria, 8002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Crossmark inside of Sam’s Club No. 6471, 9202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; CVS/pharmacy No. 8923, 2702 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Heart Rock Café/CMC Dietary, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria; Taqueria La Pasadita, 906 S. Laurent St., Victoria; Yummy Finds, 402 Salem Road, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.