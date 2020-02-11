The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING FEB. 5
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant, 711 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 30. Two-door Blue Air cooler eggs at 70 degrees. Need to keep time documented on eggs out at room temperature. 0 ppm at dishwasher. Need to wash hands before preparing food. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates on file for all employees. Need asterisk on menu on items that can be ordered raw or undercooked. Need to date-label foods in cooler. Need soap and paper towels at all hand sinks. Walls, shelving, and fridge need to be cleaned. Cannot use foil on shelving. Mop sink needs to be free of items. Need to fix leak at mop sink. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to defrost in cooler or under running cold water. Need to use scoops with handles. Need to label large containers.
The Pantry, 702 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 22. Need to store raw chicken away from other foods. 0ppm at dishwasher needs sanitizer for dishwasher. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to wear gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Need certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers’ certificates on file for all kitchen employees. Need sanitizer test strips. Need hand sink with hot and cold water. Need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need to clean ceiling tiles over food prep area.
Brown Bag Saloon, 8609 N. Navarro St, Victoria. Demerits: 16. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Chlorine 200. Need food handlers’ certificates on site. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to place scoop on a clean sanitized surface. Need to remove towel under dish rack. Need to wear hair restraints in kitchen. Need to store sanitizer bucket off the floor. Plastic container inside the salsa. Need to use proper defrosting methods.
Denny’s Restaurant No. 6224, 7601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need to wear gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Need to store sanitizer bucket off the counter. Need to post 2020 permit. Need to fix the hot water in the women’s restroom. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Scoops need handles. Need to label sugar containers. Need hand-washing sign at the hand sink.
Dairy Queen, 1409 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 13. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need a certified food manager. Need to clean ice machine. Need mop sink with hot and cold water. Need to wear hair net with visor. Employee drinks need lids and straws.
Sweet Spot Bakery, 703 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Sausage rolls at 68 degrees. Need time documentation on rolls. Need labels on packaged baked goods. Need thermometer in fridge. Need to wear hair nets or ball caps.
Inteplast Cafeteria, 101 Inteplast Cafeteria, Lolita. Demerits: 10. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to store sanitizer bucket off floor. Need to date-label food in cooler. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store all food products 6 inches off floor.
Cracker Barrel No. 4, 6007 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to install a hand sink in the area where they bag ice. Need to clean ice dispenser at the soda machine. Need to seal openings behind three-compartment sink. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Texas Seafood Restaurant, 304 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need thermometer for tabletop. Need to clean ice machine. Need to wear ball cap or hairnet. Do not store knives in between table and tabletop. Need to defrost meat under cold running water. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Dairy Queen-Yoakum, 610 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 8. Need time and temperature documentation on food not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to date-label cut veggies in walk-in. Hand sink may only be used for hand-washing. Need to store sanitizer towels inside sanitizer bucket.
Love’s Travel Stop Subway No. 297, 1509 E. Rose St., Edna. Demerits: 6. Need 2020 food permit. No food in hand washing sink. Drinks need lids and straws. Need to place ice scoop in sanitized bucket.
Get and Go Food Mart No. 2, 508 Irvine St., Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to store wet towels inside sanitizer bucket.
Snappy’s Market No. 4, 611 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Need to renew food handlers’ certificates. Need to date-label sandwiches in walk-in with seven-day use-by date. Need to label sausage sticks. Hand sink is blocked.
AJ’s, 508 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 5. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label all foods in cooler. Need to store ice scoop in sanitized bucket.
Palacios Mexican Restaurant, 114 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 4. Need to label all spray bottles. Need to store ice scoop in sanitized container.
Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant, 227 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Need food handlers’ certificates for all employees on file. Mop sink needs to be free of items and covered.
Subway/TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St., Ganado; Cimarron Junction, 7104-A N. Navarro St., Victoria; Homewood Suites by Hilton, 6705 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Neveria Y Antojitos El Yayis, 605 Irvine St., Yoakum. Demerits: 3.
China Wok, 302 W. Main St., Edna; Dos Hermanos Mexican Café, 106 E. Houston Highway, Edna; Highway 111 Shell, 201 S. Wells St., Edna; Church’s Fried Chicken No. 1303, 4305 Ben Jordan St., Victoria; McDonald’s No. 18899, 7808 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Chick-Fil-A, 7800 Hallettsville Highway, Suite 155, Victoria; Subway No. 6777, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 163, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Edna Little League, 2500 E. Division St., Edna; Frontier Bar B Que Inc., 608 N. E. St., Edna; H E B No. 351, 301 N. Wells St., Edna; Jackson County Friends of Elder Citizens, 501 N. Wells St., Edna; Jackson County Jail, 115 W. Main St., Edna; Mustang Creek BBQ, 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna; The Morales Store LLC, 10191 N. SH 111, Edna; Lolita United Methodist Church, 94 College St., Lolita; St. John Bosco Trinity Family Center, 5508 Farm-to-Market 616, Vanderbilt; Elmcroft of Victoria, 411 E. Larkspur St., Victoria; KAHVE, 7800 N. Navarro St., Suite 161, Victoria; Snack Shack, 2705 E. Houston Highway, Victoria; Subway No. 15068, 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria; The Spiritual Renewal Center, 718 Gussie Schmidt Road, Victoria; The Texas Zoo Coyote Canteen, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria; Tropical Smoothie Café, 3202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road, Victoria; Victoria Donuts, 3805-C N. Navarro St., Victoria; Whataburger No. 175, 4302 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Dairy Treet of Yoakum, 901 W. Grand Avenue, Yoakum; J’s Burger, 213 W. Grande Ave., Yoakum; Sonic Drive In No. 3751, 706 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum; St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; St. Joseph’s School, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; Yoakum Perk and Brew, 210 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Skillet’s Restaurant No. 90, 3202 Houston Highway, Victoria, inspected Nov. 7 with 7 demerits. Reinspected Feb. 5 with most violations corrected.
