The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JAN. 1
Tokyo Grill and Sushi Bar, 5006 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 22. Do not cover food with towels. Employees must wash hands before glove use. Must wear gloves when handling ready-to-eat food. Need to label spray bottles. Need asterisk on menu. Need to work on date-labeling. Employees need hair restraints. Need to store sanitizer below food. Shrimp in two-door cooler needs to be completely covered. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to label salt container and other ingredients not in original container. Need hand-washing signs at hand sinks.
3 Woods BBQ Commissary, 702 E. Convent St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Expired certified food manager certificate. Expired food handlers' certificates. No hot water at three-compartment sink. Need test strips. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Need to label bulk items.
Jim's Big Burger, 102 Glascow St., Victoria; Ventura's Tamales, 3907 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Mike Pozzi Catering, 906 Blyth Road, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
REINSPECTIONS
Burger King No. 16248, 2103 Houston Highway, Victoria, inspected Oct. 21 with 31 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 30 with most violations corrected.
Ramsey Restaurant and Catering, 1403 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Nov. 7 with 33 demerits. Reinspected Dec. 30 with most violations corrected.
Taco Express, 2808 A. S. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 29 with 33 demerits. Reinspected Dec. 30 with most violations corrected.
Texas Roadhouse, 4908 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Nov. 1 with 8 demerits. Reinspected Dec. 30 with all violations corrected.
