The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MARCH 4
El Zacatecas, 521 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 19. Need employee health and hygiene handbook. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need asterisk to identify food. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to keep food 6 inches off floor. Need to cover food containers. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to place scoop in a sanitized bucket. Need to label containers. Need light shields in kitchen. Dumpster must be on concrete or asphalt.
Tejas Café, 1602 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 19. Need to document time on foods left out at room temperature. Need to cover food in cooler. Need certified food manager. Need to date-label food in cooler. Need test strips. Employees need to wear hairnets or ball caps. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to keep wet towels in sanitizer buckets. Paper towels over ready-to-eat foods. Need hand-washing sign in restroom.
Handy Stop Grocery, 425 E. Morris St., Yoakum. Demerits: 15. Deli products need sell-by date. Need to cover food in cooler. Need to date-label food in cooler. Need thermometers. Do not use tape on food containers. Need scoops with handles. Need to label food containers. Need light shields.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 300 N. Highway 77A, Yoakum. Demerits: 15. Do not use thank-you bags to cover foods. Dishwasher and 115 degrees. Need to label all spray bottles. Need to date-label food in cooler. Need test strips. Need to defrost in cooler or under cold running water. Need scoops with handles.
La Carreta No. 2, 1802 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Two-door Asber cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need certified food manager. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to keep mop sink open. Need to store all food products 6 inches off floor. Need to replace kitchen ceiling tiles.
The Texan No. 5, 101 W. Heaton St., Cuero. Demerits: 10. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to label spray bottles. Flies are present. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer buckets. Need scoops with handles.
BBQ Shack/Alibi, 909 U.S. 77 Alternate, Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to date-label food. Need to wear hairnet or ball cap.
La Cabaña, 2013 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. 0 ppm. Hand sink for hand-washing only.
Schlotzsky’s Deli, 4601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Pizza table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Expired food handler’s certificate.
Subway Sandwich Shop No. 48340, 1102 Rio Grande St., Suite No. 300, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Need hairnet with visor. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to post certified food manager certificate visible to public.
Church’s Fried Chicken, 1203 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 3.
Cuero Community Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; McAlisters Sweet Shop, 103 N. Hunt St., Cuero. Demerits: 2.
Cuero Country Club, 1305 E. S. Railroad, Cuero; Lifeway Baptist School, 403 E. Sarah St., Cuero; Main Street Kaffee Haus and Deli, 104 E. Main St., Cuero; Sister’s Spice Co. LLC, 359 Taylor Road, Cuero; Christ The Victor Lutheran Church, 202 Stanley St., Victoria; First English Lutheran Church, 512 N. Main St., Victoria; Patti Welder Middle School, 1604 E. North St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Joe’s Pizza and Pasta, 601 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, inspected Feb. 25 with 21 demerits. Reinspected March 3 with most violations corrected.
