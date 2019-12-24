The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING DEC. 18
Los Rios Mexican Grill and Seafood, 125 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 25. Do not place bowl on uncovered food. Do not use thank-you bags to cover food in freezer. Need to wash hands after opening cooler with gloves and before putting on new gloves. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need food handlers’ certificates for all kitchen staff. Need asterisks to identify foods that can be consumed raw or undercooked. Need to date-label food in cooler. Do not use hand sink to rinse dishes. Cannot have phones in prep area. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Wet towels must be in sanitizer bucket. Do not place food on floor. Need to place scoop in a sanitized bucket. Need to cover all food containers in storage.
La Carreta Taqueria, 3501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 17. 200+ bleach bucket. Need to label bleach bucket. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates on file for all employees. Hand sink for hand-washing only. Need to clean ice machine. Mop sink needs hot and cold water. Need to defrost meat under cold, running water.
Yamato Hibachi and Sushi, 9104 N. Navarro St., No. 400, Victoria. Demerits: 16. Need to store fruit away from raw meat in tabletop. Need to label soap in chili bottle. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need certified food manager. Need asterisk by steaks on menu. Need thermometer in bar cooler. Need correct test strips. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Employees need to eat in designated area. Do not store knives in between tabletop and counter. Need to store scoop with handle up. Need to store tongs with handle up. Need covered trash in employee restroom. Need to restock first-aid kit.
Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria. Demerits: 13. True cooler at 46 to 48 degrees. Meat in walk-in freezer not for resale. Need to cover food in walk-in. Need test strips. Need thermometer in table top. Need to store boxes and bags of ice six inches off of floor. Employees need to wear hair restraints and beard restraints in food prep areas. Need hand-washing sign at hand sink in wait area. Need to label soap container.
First Convenience, 1916 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Expired lunch meat, expired can food, expired lunchables. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to place ice scoop in sanitized container. Need to seal holes in ceiling.
Noot’s Thai Kitchen, 6360 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to label spray bottles. Hose at mop sink needs to be above sink level. Wood shelves need to be easily cleanable. Need to clean shelves with droppings. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store employee drinks below food prep areas. Need to label bulk containers.
Village Grocery, 104 Lamar St., Point Comfort. Demerits: 9. Food handlers’ certificates not available. Need to store wiping cloths in sanitizer bucket when not in use. Do not store food in freezer directly on the floor. Need to label flour container. Need to weather-strip back door. Need to display certified food manager certificate.
Taqueria El Rodeo No. 2, 3402 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Dishwasher at 105 degrees. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to date-label all foods.
EATZ Café, 101 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need sanitizer strips. Need to clean ice machine. The floor in dry storage area needs to be non absorbent.
Quick Way / White’s BarBQue, 1728 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Wagon Train Restaurant, 145 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1.
Buc-ees, 2318 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Calhoun County Adult Detention Center, 302 W. Live Oak St., Port Lavaca; Taqueria Mazatlan, 150 N. SH 35 B, Port Lavaca; Corn Dawg 8, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Dairy Queen, 207 N. Moody St., Victoria; Karen’s Sweet Pea Cupcakery, 4 Longview Drive, Victoria; Tacos 2 Compadres Mobile Unit, 802 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Taqueria El Rodeo No. 2, 3402 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria, inspected Dec. 18 with 7 demerits. Reinspected Dec. 18 with most violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.