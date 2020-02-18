The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING FEB. 13
J and J Drive In, 602 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 17. Outdated milk. Need to cover all pizzas in the freezer. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label spray bottle at tabletop. Need current food permit. Need to clean ice machine. Need to clean ceiling tiles over pizza prep area.
Casa Ole Restaurant and Cantina, 391 Victoria Mall, Victoria. Demerits: 17. Need to document time on foods left out. Need to cover all food in freezer. Dishwasher is leaking. Need asterisk on menu. Need to date-label foods in walk-in cooler. Need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to keep food items 6 inches off floor. Need scoops with handles.
5 O’Clock Somewhere, 45 Depot St., Telferner. Demerits: 16. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need water sample. Need certified food manager. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need test strips. Need soap at hand sink. Need mop sink. Need light shields in kitchen. Need to post last inspection.
Los Nietos Mexican Restaurant, 819-B Shepley St., Bloomington. Demerits: 13. Need to document time on food left out. Do not place avocados on top of food. Need to date-label food in cooler. Can not have phones in prep area. Can not have tools in prep area. Need to defrost in cooler or under running cold water. Need to store ice scoop in a sanitized bucket. Need scoops with handles. Need to label all food containers.
Church’s Fried Chicken, 110 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 12. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certificates on file for all employees. Need thermometer in tabletop. Need to replace ice scoop holder. Need to store medication away from food. Need to defrost meat under cold running water or in cooler. Need to label filter powder. Storage area needs cleaning.
Conner’s Corner Grocery, 102 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 12. Can not store over the counter bug spray. Deli Express hamburgers need use-by date. Need current permit 2020. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink in ice bag area. Need to clean ice machine. Need a sign at hand sink in kitchen.
Rumorhazzit, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite D, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Sanitizing procedure not in place. Need certified food manager. Need 2020 permit. Need to place ice scoop in a sanitized bucket. Women’s restroom needs trash can with lid. Restroom needs sign.
McDonald’s No. 36398, 3112 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to wash hands before putting on gloves. Need hot water at hand sink. Do not block hand sink. Need to place ice scoop in a sanitized container.
B and B Express No. 5002, 101 W. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handler certificates on file. Need to clean ice machine.
Dollar General No. 7474, 701 S. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Outdated lunch meat. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Restroom needs covered trash can.
Taco Bell No. 28008, 1602 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to store food container 6 inches off the floor.
McDonald’s No. 2359, 3112 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to keep sanitizer bucket off floor. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to post last inspection. Need to post certified food manager.
CAM2 Drive Thru, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need test strips. Need thermometer in Thompson cooler. Need 2020 permit.
Aldi Grocery Store No. 58, 5312 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Hideaway, 1807 Stolz St., Victoria; Stripes Store 40889-H, 10408 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Domino’s Pizza, 8809 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria; Fabulous Dinners to Go, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Pizza Hut – Wingstreet No. 23459, 7002 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Tokyo Gardens Catering LLC (inside HEB No. 712), 909 E. Broadway St., Cuero. Demerits: 1.
The Wellhead Tavern, 23404 N.W. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
BCFS Education Services Cuero Head Start, 312 Dunn St., Cuero; Cuero High School, 920 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Cuero ISD Early Childhood Center, 504 Park Heights, Cuero; Cuero Junior High School, 608 Junior High Drive, Cuero; Port O’Connor School, 508 W. Monroe Ave., Port O’Connor; CherryBerry Frozen Yogurt, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 500, Victoria; Dairy Queen, 2801 E. Red River St., Victoria; Double J Eatery, 8607 N. Navarro St., Suite E, Victoria; El Ahorro Supermarket No. 9 LLC dba Food City, 2502 N. Laurent St., Victoria; El Ahorro Supermarket No. 9 LLC dba Food City Store, 2502 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Greatwood Homes of Victoria, 9606 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Grumpy’s Meatzzeria-FoodTruck Park, 4208 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Parker’s Seafood Market, 802 E. North St. Victoria; Patti Welder Stadium, 902 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Pizza Hut No. 022652, 3404 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Sam’s Club No. 6471, 9202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Tipton’s Conoco, 5903 Houston Highway, Victoria; The Green Table, 1705 N. Moody St., Victoria; VFW Post 4146 Ladies Auxiliary, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant, 711 W. Main St., Port Lavaca, inspected Feb. 4 with 20 demerits. Reinspected Feb. 7 with most violations corrected.
Great American Cookies/Pretzel Maker, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 381, Victoria, inspected Jan. 17 with 9 demerits. Reinspected Feb. 10 with all violations corrected.
Homewood Suites by Hilton, 6705 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected Jan. 31 with 3 demerits. Reinspected Feb. 10 with most violations corrected.
