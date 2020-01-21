The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JAN. 15
El Patio, 548 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 20. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to wash hands before putting on gloves. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers certificates. Need asterisk on menu. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to place food items off the floor. Need to label food containers. Walk-in cooler needs light shields. Need to weather strip back door.
The Forum Club, 1901 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need to keep time on items left out at room temperature. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handlers’ certificate. Need test strips. Need hot water in employee restroom. Glasses need to be on easily cleanable non-absorbent surface.
Wendy’s No. 68, 3507 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Chili at 68 degrees, documented at 7:15 a.m. Need to repair leak under hand sink. Need thermometers in drawer coolers. Need to clean ice machine. Roof is leaking directly in front of serving line, corrected on site.
Fishville Trading Post, 769 County Road 477, Cape Carancahua. Demerits: 13. Do not store raw chicken above ready-to-eat items. Need to label all spray bottles. Hot water at three-compartment sink is 89 degrees. Need to date-label foods in cooler. Need hand-washing sign. Food items need to be stored 6 inches above the floor.
Chavana’s Grocery and Market, 517 N. Benavides St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Expired canned goods need to be discarded. Ice in the ice machine needs to be discarded. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Rodent droppings and packages with holes. Dumpster needs to be on a non-absorbent surface. Most of the building is being used for storage of tools. Need to post permit. Need to post last inspection.
Firehouse Subs, 7905 N. Navarro St. Suite 200, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need to cover all foods in the freezer. Need to discard any open product that has been contaminated with condensation water. Need to wash hands before putting gloves on. Need to replace cracked ice scoop. Need to place ice scoop on a clean sanitized surface. Employees need to wear a hair net when using a visor. Condensation in the freezer. Do not store any food under unit.
Get and Go Foodmart No. 1, 1717 Half League Road, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Expired jalapenos. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need to label ingredients on ice cream. Need hand soap. Need paper towels.
Cobra Corner Store, Inc., 5895 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt. Demerits: 10. Need to wash hands before glove use. Need to label all spray bottles. Need thermometer. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need covered trash can in women’s restroom.
Dollar General No. 19696, 1402 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Outdated canned goods. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need thermometers in all coolers.
Habanero’s Restaurant, 2128 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need to cover foods in cooler. Need to date-label foods. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler.
Subway – 2 Walmart, Jai Mahakali Inc., 9002 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates on file for all employees. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to defrost meat under running, cold water.
Circle R Drive-In, 8945 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 5. Need to wash hands before putting on gloves. Need hand-washing sign at restroom.
ABC Child Development Center Inc., 104 Warehouse Road, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to label spray bottle. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Need paper towels in girls’ restroom.
Bearly Beginning No. 2, 3803 Miori Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Mop sink needs cold water. Need sanitizer test strips.
Niki’s Roma Pizza, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Subway at The Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
AJ Mini Mart, 4717 SH 35, Palacios; Dock’s Good Eats, 712 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 2.
Bistro Americana, 109 Ed Linn St., Edna; KW’s Dairy Mart, 218 S. Third St., Ganado; Indianola Fishing Marina, 8 Bell St., Indianola; Lolita ChuckWagon, 808 Walnut St., Lolita; Subway, 306 S. Highway 35, Port Lavaca; Wal-Mart Supercenter Store No. 1098, 400 Tiney Browning Boulevard, Port Lavaca; Linda T’s Fresh Shrimp and Bait, Box 536/106 S. 7th St. Port O’Connor; Mama’s Kitchen, 31 N. Byers Road, Port O’Connor; Bay Flats Lodge, 391 Bayside Drive, Seadrift; Industrial Junior High School, No. 3 Fifth St., Vanderbilt; Marble Slab Creamery, 6362 N. Navarro St., Victoria; New Life Nutrition LLC, DBA Complete 360, 7905 N. Navarro St. Suite 215, Victoria; Southbound RV Park and Cabins, 6234 U.S. 59 S., Victoria; Sweet Occasions, 2910 N. Laurent St., Victoria; The Java Bean, 506 E. San Antonio St., Victoria; Tiny Sprouts Academy, 2903 N. Azalea St., Victoria; VCAM-Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, 108 N. Liberty St., Victoria; Victoria County Jail, 101 N. Glass St., Victoria; Whataburger No. 616, 8908 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Fishville Trading Post, 769 County Road 477, Cape Carancahua, inspected Jan. 10 with 13 demerits. Reinspected Jan. 14 with most violations corrected.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 700 W. Main St., Edna, inspected Jan. 7 with 13 demerits. Reinspected Jan. 9 with most violations corrected.
AJ Mini Mart, 4717 SH 35, Palacios, inspected Jan. 10 with 2 demerits. Reinspected Jan. 14 with all violations corrected.
Port Lavaca Restaurant and Donuts, 1800 SH 35 South Suite D, Port Lavaca, inspected Jan. 6 with 21 demerits. Reinspected Jan. 13 with most violations corrected.
Niki’s Roma Pizza, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Jan. 14 with 3 demerits. Reinspected Jan. 15 with all violations corrected.
Skillet’s Restaurant No. 90, 3202 Houston Highway, Victoria, inspected Nov. 7 with 7 demerits. Reinspected Jan. 15 with most violations corrected.
