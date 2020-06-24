The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JUNE 17
Pit Stop, 1501 E. North St., Victoria. Demerits: 16. Toxic substances need to be identified, stored and used properly. Need to discard outdated canned foods. Need to have employee health policy on hand. Need to use licensed pest control. Need to post dish-washing procedure. Need sanitizer test strips.
Jack in the Box No. 4764, 1510 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 16. Need to keep time documentation of food kept at room temperature. Need to have employee health policy on hand. Sanitizer bucket was stored on the floor. Need food handlers’ certificates approved by ANSI. Need to weather strip back door. Need covered trashcan in women’s restroom stall.
Dick’s Food Stores Seadrift, 202 Broadway St., Seadrift. Demerits: 10. Three-compartment sink was not in compliance. There were flies. Need a sign at the hand wash sink. The faucet at the three-compartment sink does not reach all compartments. Need to store food items 6 inches off the floor in the freezer.
Speedy Stop No. 84, 1620 W. Adams Ave., Seadrift. Demerits: 9. Need to label all spray bottles. Need a bodily fluid kit. Cannot place utensils in the hand-washing sink. Cannot store personal drinks on the eggs. Need a trash can with a lid in women’s restroom.
Bubba’s “The” Boiling Spot Inc., 1142 SH 185 E., Seadrift. Demerits: 8. Cannot place dishes in the hand sink. Need to cover hair with a hairnets or ball caps. Need to place wet towels in a sanitizer bucket. Need to place ice scoop in a sanitized container.
Japalenos Cafe, 2303 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to discard outdated food in cooler. Need to clean ice machine. The fan needs to be cleaned and the backdoor screen needs to be replaced.
Georgia Mae’s Good Eats, mobile unit , Edna; Georgia Mae’s Good Eats, mobile unit, Ganado; Texas Traditions Grill and Bar, 234 E. Main St., Port Lavaca; Cathy’s Restaurant, 2581 W. Adams Ave., Port O’Connor; Dollar General Store, No. 21708, 311 Broadway St., Seadrift; Century Lanes, 3410 John Stockbauer Drive. Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Industrial Little League, 363 Kolle St., Inez, inspected June 15 with 2 demerits. Reinspected June 12, continuing to address violation. Cannot operate until hot water is restored.
Inez Convenience Services, 9 Farm-to-Market Road 444 S., Inez, inspected June 8 with 16 demerits. Reinspected June 12, continuing to address violations.
