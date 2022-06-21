The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JUNE 15
Beijing Buffet, 339 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 34. Crab salad and sushi not cold holding 41 degrees or below. Need to document time eggs are left out of cooler. Need to cover items in Atosa cooler. Do not store chicken above beef in walk-in cooler. Need to cover sweet tea containers. 0 ppm reading in sanitizer bucket. Need an employee health and person hygiene handbook. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Improper handle at handwashing station near fountain drink machine. Need to date-label all items in walk-in cooler. Improper use of hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Kitchen staff must wear hair restraints. All personal drinks need a lid and straw. Need to weather strip back door. Need a general cleaning. Need hand washing signage at all hand sinks.
Maximus, 1901 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to fix leak at hand sink. Need a certified food manager. Need thermometer in fridge. Need to clean ice machine. Need to post current permit. Need to post last inspection.
Hatch Bend Country Club, 579 Meadowview Lane, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Need to date-label cut vegetables. Need test strips. Expired permit. Blocked hand sink. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink in kitchen. Need to clean ice machine. Need to install mop sink.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 106 N. De Leon St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need test strips.
Taqueria "La Frontera", 811 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 3.
Josie's Mexican Food, 610 W. Adams Avenue, Port O'Connor. Demerits: 2.
First Assembly of God, 501 S. Second St., Seadrift. Demerits: 2.
Icehouse Sports Bar, 1701 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Crawfish Cajun Catering, Mobile Unit, Port O'Connor area; Bethany Senior Living, 118 Trinity Shores Drive, Port Lavaca; Gingerbread School, 2202 Half League Road, Port Lavaca; La Nina Va, 238 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Lavaca BBQ, 532 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Rusty Hook Winery, 5880 State Highway 185 N., Port Lavaca; Sinful Sweets and Guns, 532 N. Virgina St., Port Lavaca; The Snowcone Zone, 330 La Salle St., Port Lavaca; Little Dockside, Mobile Unit, Seadrift; 7-Eleven No. 36504 H, 3601 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; 7-Eleven No. 36512 H, 3302 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Charlie's Donuts, 1406 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Crawfish Cajun Catering, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Crawfish Cajun Catering Commissary, 302 W. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Frances Marie's Restaurant & Cantina, 2505 E. Houston Highway, Victoria; Island Ice, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria; Mama Chela Antojitos Y Mas, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Morada Victoria East, 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria; Our Lady of Sorrows Trinity Hall, 208 W. River St., Victoria; Peter Piper Pizza, 3603 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Subway No. 35063, 3410-A John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Tacos 2 Compadres Mobile Unit, Mobile Unit, Victoria; The Texas Zoo Coyote Canteen, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria; Mayo's Tacos, 404 Dunn St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero, inspected June 1 with 18 demerits. Re-inspected June 13 with all violations corrected.
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected May 25 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected June 13 with most violations corrected.
El Paso Tacos and Tequila Victoria, 212 South Main St., Victoria, inspected Feb. 23 with 34 demerits. Re-inspected June 14 with most violations corrected.
