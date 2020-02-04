The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JAN. 29
Rodriguez Get and Go Food Mart, 301 E. Broadway St., Cuero. Demerits: 23. Need to label ice bags. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers’ certificates. No hot water in restroom. Need thermometers in cooler. Need test strips. Need permit. Need soap at hand-washing sink. Need paper towels at hand-washing sink. Scoops need handles. Need to label food containers. Need to cover light bulbs above stove. Restroom needs soap and paper towels. Need to post last inspection.
Kings Grill and Bar, 3801 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 23. Need to document time on cut lemons that sit out at room temperature. Need to wash hands between different tasks. Need to wear gloves when cutting lettuce. Need to label spray bottles. Need to adjust water heater, water not reaching 120 degrees at dishwasher. Need thermometer in two door glass refrigerator. Do not store items in the hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store items 6 inches off the floor in the walk-in freezer. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Little Caesars, 419 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 21. Pizza prep table top at 54 degrees. No time documentation. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label. No paper towels at hand sinks. Can not use a hand towel to dry hands. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store boxes 6 inches off floor in walk-in. Need paper towels in restrooms.
Lady Bug Learning Center, 103 Cozzi Circle, Victoria. Demerits: 21. Need to store raw meat below ready-to-eat foods. Detergent needs sanitizer. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates. Do not block hand sink. Shelves must be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Need to clean dead roaches in cabinets and shelves. Need to wear ball cap or hairnet. Need to clean kitchen floors. Need to clean dirty walls. Need to clean shelves. Need to clean dusty air vents in kitchen.
Liberty Coffee Haus, 206 N. Liberty St., Victoria. Demerits: 16. Need to document time sausage rolls are kept out at room temperature. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates. Need 2020 permit. Need to install a mop sink. Need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Snax Max No. 11, 1901 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 16. Ice bags need labels. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need sanitizer test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink in the ice bag area. Need to clean soda fountain ice chute.
Snax Max No. 13, 2002 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Outdated dairy products. Need sanitizer. Need certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers’ certificates on file. Need to clean ice chute and soda fountain. Need lid on trash can in employee restroom. Need to post inspection visible to public.
Cracker Barrel C Store, 112 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Outdated canned goods. Need to label spray bottles. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates on file. Need to clean soda fountain ice chute.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1010 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to store sanitizer bucket off the floor. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers certificate. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to replace broken floor tiles. Need to weather strip backdoor.
Tasty Donuts, 1305 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Cannot reuse gloves. Capri Suns cannot be sold individually. Need allergen label. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need hot and cold water knob at mop sink. Employee drinks need lids and straws.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 11. Need to label sanitizer buckets. Need to date-label all foods in cooler. Cannot have cardboard in cooler. No phones in prep area. No water bottles. All foods in cooler and freezer must be 6 inches off floor. Ice scoop container needs to be cleaned and sanitized. Women’s restroom needs trash can with lid.
Cuero Subway, 2104 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 10. Need to wash hands before glove use. Need certified food manager. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to post last inspection.
Dairy Treet, 3808 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Roaches. Do not block hand sink. All surfaces must be on easily cleanable non-absorbent surface.
7-Eleven No. 36521 H, 1501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits. 7. Need food handlers’ certificate. Need 2020 permit. Need paper towels in restroom. Vent is restroom needs to be repaired.
A+ Kidz Care Learning Center, 3404 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need sanitizer. Need current food handlers’ certificate on file. Need to store box of oatmeal 6 inches off floor. Do not use towels as a drying mat.
Circle K Store No. 2704035, 608 Highway 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 7. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Needs a thermometer. Need 2020 food permit. Need to wear hair restraints while preparing food.
Taqueria El Sol, 4208 N. Navarro St., Food Truck Park, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Do not store bread in thank-you sacks. Need to label large containers of sugar and flour. Hose for tanks needs to be stored in clean sanitized container. Door needs to be closed unless screened.
Rusty Rooster, 604 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Need test strips. Need current food permit. Need paper towels at hand sink.
Dollar General No. 7688, 846 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 6. Expired deli product. Need current permit. Need to post last inspection.
Dairy Queen, 1205 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to store ice scoop on an easily cleanable surface.
Wal-Mart Subway, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need hairnet with visor.
The Auction Ring Café, 1817 Bridge St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. No paper towels at hand sink. Need to label bulk containers. Kitchen needs a good cleaning.
Childhood Unplugged, 2710 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Leak at three-compartment sink. Need to wear hairnet or ball cap.
Faith Family Church, 2002 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean ice machine.
Faith Family Coffee Bar, 2002 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean ice machine.
Kidz of Destiny LLC, 2005 Lawndale Ave., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need employee health and personal hygiene policy. Dumpster needs to be on a non-absorbent concrete or asphalt surface.
Peter Piper Pizza, 3603 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Do not store employee cups in the hand sink. Do not store personal items in the fountain area. Scoops need handles.
Wienerschnitzel No. 119, 1218 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need 2020 permit. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
BCFS Education Services Head Start Red River, 2102 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Long John Silver’s No. 31698, 2904 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Mable’s Table, 1507 E. Juan Linn St., Suite C, Victoria; Corner Stop, 1011 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum; Lord’s Little Angels, 605 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
U and I Donuts, 410 Broadway St., Cuero; Domino’s Pizza, 2007 N. Laurent St., Victoria; The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant No. 1694, 7609 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Cuero Nursing and Rehab, 1310 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Cuero Oilfield Housing, 513 Farm-to-Market Road 766, Cuero; Eagleford Restaurant LLC, 604 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; H-E-B Grocery, 909 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Hunt Elementary, 550 Industrial Blvd., Cuero; John C. French Elementary, 611 E. Prairie St., Cuero; Taqueria Vallarta Cuero, 302 S. Esplanade St., Cuero; Tilley’s Custom BBQ, 724 TL Overture St., Cuero; Broadway Bar and Grill, 208 Broadway St., Nordheim; Hard Hat Café, 101 Lamar St., Suite No. 2, Point Comfort; Austin Street Market, 1107 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; Evelyn’s Seafood, 732 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Lavaca BBQ, 532 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School, 301 S. San Antonio St., Port Lavaca; Red Barn, 3187 SH 35, Port Lavaca; 7-Eleven No. 36504 H, 3601 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; 7-Eleven No. 36551 H, 6490 Farm-to-Market 236, Victoria; C.O. Chandler Elementary Cafeteria, 5105 Guy Grant Road, Victoria; Citizens Health Plex, 9406 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Crain Elementary School, 2706 N. Azalea St., Victoria; De Leon Elementary School, 1002 Santa Barbara St., Victoria; Dudley Elementary School, 3307 Callis St., Victoria; Faith Academy, 2002 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Hopkins Elementary Cafeteria, 110 Hopkins Road, Victoria; Howell Middle School, 2502 Fannin Drive, Victoria; Nazareth Academy, 206 W. Convent St., Victoria; Northside Baptist School, 4100 N. Laurent St., Victoria; O’Connor Magnet School Cafeteria, 3402 Bobolink St., Victoria; Our Lady of Victory School, 1309 E. Mesquite St., Victoria; Target Store T-888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Bingo Concession at Turner Hall, 5245 SH 111, Yoakum; Hochheim Prairie Sons of Hermann — Turner Hall, 5245 SH 111, Yoakum; Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 605 N. Highway 77 A, Yoakum; The Grand Theater, 212 W. May St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Rodriguez Get and Go Food Mart, 301 E. Broadway St., Cuero, inspected Jan. 27 with 23 demerits. Reinspected Jan. 28 with most violations corrected.
7-Eleven No. 36507 H, 2207 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca, inspected Jan. 6 with 14 demerits. Reinspected Jan. 23 with most violations corrected.
La Antigua, 737 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca, inspected Jan. 21 with 19 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 23 with most violations corrected.
