The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JUNE 22
7-Eleven No. 36503 H, 629 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 13. Hot food not reaching temperature of 135 degrees. Need to store products and supplies 6 inches off the floor. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager for every shift. Need to replace two missing ceiling tiles in back of store. Need to clean floors and walls in back storage area.
Estella's Mexican Restaurant, 109 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 13. Need to keep time on product left out at room temperature. Need to cover all items in cooler. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need to cover all products in coolers. Need to date-label all products in coolers. Need to clean all coolers and freezers. Need to weatherstrip back wall of building going to the outside at backdoor. Need to store all wiping cloths in a sanitized bucket.
Mexico Tipico, 421 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Walk-in cooler not holding at 41 degrees or below. Need to clean ice machine near hand sink. Need to put covers on sweet tea containers. Need to cover items in freezers and walk-in cooler. Need food handlers certificates for all kitchen staff.
The Morales Store, 10191 N. SH 111, Edna. Demerits: 8. Need to store food or supplies 6 inches off the floor. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need to cover all products in cooler. Need to date-label all products in cooler. All employees in kitchen and prep area must wear caps or hairnets.
Speedy Stop No. 84, 1620 W. Adams Ave., Port O'Connor. Demerits: 8. Out of date sandwiches. Need a certified food manager on duty. Flies in the kitchen area and counter area. All employees must wear cap or hairnet in the meat market area and food prep areas.
Dos Hermanos Mexican Café, 106 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 6. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor. Need to cover all products in cooler. Need to date-label all products in cooler. Gnats at three-compartment sink.
Edna Seafood & Grill, 1022 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 6. Need to store all food and supplies 6 inches off floor. Need to cover tea containers. Need to use proper thawing method. Need to cover all products in cooler. Need to date-label all products in cooler.
J & J Drive In, 602 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 6. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need to clean ceiling tiles above pizza oven.
Bingo Concession at Turner Hall, 5245 SH 111, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need current permit.
Texana Food Mart, 1021 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need permits for all food handlers within 30 days of hire date.
Ganado Little League, Dever Creek Park, Ganado. Demerits: 4. Need certified food manager certificate posted at establishment. Need to date-label all products.
Hochheim Prairie Sons of Hermann - Turner Hall, 5245 SH 111, Yoakum. Demerits: 4. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Rodent droppings found in kitchen area on shelves.
Old-Fashioned Donuts, 909 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 3.
Lele's, 206 N. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 3.
Riverside Stadium Concession Stand, 405 Memorial Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Bright Stars Learning Academy, 402 E. Guadalupe St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Cattleman's Catering, Mobile Unit; Cuero; H-E-B No. 351, 301 N. Wells St., Edna; Jackson Healthcare Center, 1013 S. Wells St., Edna; Garfield Shooting Club, Garfield; Julio's Roasted & Sno Cones, 419 N. Ann St., Port Lavaca; The Salty Gull, Mobile Unit, Port O'Connor; Cattleman's Catering, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.