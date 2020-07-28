The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 22
Tasty Donuts, 1305 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 29. Need to document time on all items left at room temperature for four hours. Do not use thank you bags to store food in. 0 ppm on towels. Cannot store over-the-counter spray in the establishment. Need to fix leak under three-comp sink. Need food handlers certificate. Do not resale unlabeled Kool-Aid drinks. Need to date-label food with use-by date. Need to fix hot water knob on mop sink. Rodent droppings. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store employee drinks below food prep areas. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer solution. Need to store rack further away from hand sink or put a splash guard. Need to defrost meat under cold running water or in cooler. Need to clean establishment.
Little Caesars, 419 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 25. Need to cover foods in walk-in. Need hot water at the three-compartment sink. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need one certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates. Need hot water. Need to date-label all foods. Need sanitizer test strips. No hot water at the hand sink. Need to repair or replace broken floor tiles in the freezer.
El Patio, 548 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 19. White Estate fridge, produce, and front wait staff fridge not holding 41 degrees or below. Need time and temperature documentation on food that may not be held longer than four hours. Need to discard food in produce cooler stored longer than four hours. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need one certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates. Need to install a mop sink with hot and cold water. Need to keep back door closed. Need to weather strip screen door.
Corner Stop, 1011 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 16. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Unapproved waste water disposal. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need food handlers on file. Need use-by dates. Need to fix leak under hand sink. Ice scoop must be in a sanitized container. Need paper towels in restroom.
Church’s Chicken No. 1463, 206 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 15. Walk-in at 51 degrees. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to keep hand sink clear of items. Cannot have cardboard on floor. Need to unclog mop sink. Need a splash guard between hand sink and hot holding items. Need to keep personal items away from prep area. Need to clean surfaces. Backdoor needs to be sealed weather-tight. Do not store motor equipment next to food items. Need to clean vents above utensil storage.
Cimarron Junction, 7104-A N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need to keep time documentation on sausage rolls. Need to label ice bags. Need ingredient label on package baked goods. Do not block hand sink. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store paper products 6 inches off floor.
El Norteno Mexican Food, 4105 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need to cover all items in walk-in cooler. Need to store raw bacon below veggies. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to label spray bottles. Need to date-label items in walk-in cooler. Employees need to wear cap or hairnet. Do not store wet towels on counters. Need to clean shelves in walk-in cooler. Need a hand washing sign in men’s restroom.
Niki’s Roma Pizza, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Walk- in cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. O ppm sanitizer bucket. Must use three steps when dish washing. Need to date-label food in walk-in cooler. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to replace missing floor tiles.
Habanero’s Restaurant, 2128 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Eggs left out at 79 degrees. Do not place dishes over food. Raw meat left out. Do not block hand sink. Need to store food 6 inches off the floor. Need soap in employee restroom.
Mis Antojitos, 1418 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need to label chemical bucket. Need to store chemical bucket off the floor. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Need to fix mop sink. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet. Dumpster needs to be on concrete or asphalt. Need to have paper towels in restroom.
The Executive Inn, 2007 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need current food permit. Hot water at the hand sink must reach a minimum of 100 degrees.
Rusty Rooster, 604 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 9. Walk-in freezer at 50 degrees. Need to label all spray bottles. Need to clean ice machine. Employees need to wear hairnet.
Kings Grill and Bar, 3801 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Hot water does not reach 120 degrees. Mechanical machine needs to reach a min of 120 degrees. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store products 6 inches off the ground.
Dairy Treet, 3808 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to label spray bottle. Need current food handler certificates on file. Live roach.
Tokyo Grill and Sushi Bar, 5006 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Supera reach-in at 46 to 48 degrees. Mechanical 0 ppm. Need to designate an area for employees to eat. Employees should not eat around a food preparation area.
The Learning Tree, Inc., 124 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum. Demerits: 7. Three-comp sink hot water temperature not in compliance. Need to date-label. Need thermometer in cooler.
Chick-Fil-A, 7800 N. Navarro St., Suite 155, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need a thermometer in the front cooler. Need to fix the hand sink in the back room as soon as possible. Employees need to wear a hairnet with visor. Need a splash guard at the hand sink by the mop sink area.
Lady Bug Learning Center, 103 Cozzi Circle, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need one certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates. Shelving and drawers need to be easily cleanable.
The Donut Palace, 1400 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need to label items in cooler. Need test strips. Need to weather strip back door.
Popcorn Plus, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 311, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store ice scoop handle up.
Circle K Store No. 2704035, 608 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Walk-in at 50 degrees. Need to work on date-labeling.
Kat’s Safari Snowcones, Mobile Unit, Yorktown. Demerits: 5. Need and employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit.
Subway at Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Restrooms need air vent.
Taqueria Mi Familia, 3001 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to wash hands before glove use. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
The Cove at Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Restrooms need air vent.
Mable’s Table, 1507 E. Juan Linn St. Suite C, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Sno Ball, 102 Tribble St., Yoakum. Demerits: 3.
The Green Iguana Grill, 137 E. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Baytown Seafood Restaurant, 4010 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Victoria Donuts, 3805-C N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Walgreen’s No. 07964, 5204 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Wal-Mart Subway, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Cuero Oilfield Housing, 513 Farm-to-Market Road 766, Cuero; Victor’s Tacos, 302 N. Wells St., Edna; A Taste Above, 872 Lindenau Road, Lindenau; Circle R Drive-In, 8945 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita; Lolita ChuckWagon, 808 Walnut St., Lolita; Broadway Bar and Grill, 208 Broadway St., Nordheim; Austin Street Market, 1107 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; Babies and Beyond Daycare, 125 W. Railroad St., Port Lavaca; Dairy Queen, 1205 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Grape Vine Café and Catering, 110 Medical Drive Suite 102, Victoria; Ventura’s Tamales, 3907 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Walgreens No. 12330, 9005 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Branding Iron Meat Market, 515 Irvine St., Yoakum; Healthy Living Cottage, 416 Lott St., Yoakum; Lord’s Little Angels, 605 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum; Pizza Hut-Yoakum No. 22646, 1201 W. Grand St., Yoakum; Aunt Di’s Kountry Kitchen, 606 E. Main St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 2055 SH 35 North, Port Lavaca, inspected July 8 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected July 16 with all violations corrected.
Little Caesars, 419 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca, inspected July 16 with 25 demerits. Re-inspected July 17 with most violations corrected.
Bearly Beginning No. 2, 3803 Miori Lane, Victoria, inspected July 9 with 13 demerits. Re-inspected July 16 with most violations corrected.
Copperfield Village, 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria, inspected July 13 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected July 13 with violations corrected.
Ramsey Restaurant and Catering, 1403 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected June 23 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected July 17 with all violations corrected.
Sichuan Garden Restaurant, 2003 Red River St., Victoria, inspected July 14 with 28 demerits. Re-inspected July 21 with most violations corrected.
