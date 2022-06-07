The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JUNE 1
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 18. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Need to discard out of date product. Need to cover all items in coolers. Evidence of pests. Need to date-label prepped items. Need to clear hand sink. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need proper signage at hand sinks.
Tejas Café, 1602 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 13. Need to keep time documentation on product at room temperature. Need to cover all items in cooler. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to stock hand sink with soap and paper towels. Employees need ball cap or hairnet in food prep area. Need to weather-strip back door. Need employee handwashing sign in restrooms.
Handi Kwik Food Mart, 805 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 12. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handlers certificates. Need to date-label meat and vegetables in walk-in cooler. Need test strips. Need hand washing sink near pizza machine. Need first aid kit.
The Donut Palace, 3602 Houston Highway, Suite J, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to cover all food in coolers. Need to date-label all product coolers and walk-ins. Do not block hand sink. Need to fix leak at hand sink in kitchen. Do not use cardboard on floors anywhere.
A J ' s, 508 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 6. Need to cover all items in coolers. Need certified food manager on duty all hours of operation. Employees must wear hairnet or ball cap when working in kitchen area.
Holiday Inn Express, 2629 State Highway 35 N, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need test strips. Need proper sign at hand sink. Need first aid kit.
Anchored in Love, 220 State Highway 35 South, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need certified food manager on duty. Need test strips. Need to store wet towels in a sanitized bucket.
Tortilleria La Estrella, 310 W. George St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need current food handlers certificates.
Dairy Queen, 1409 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store food items six inches off floor. Need to store tools away from sanitized utensils.
Grand Buffet, 4303 N. Navarro St., No. 200, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Long John Silver's No. 70264, 2904 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Para Vida Wellness, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Sky Restaurant, 236 Foster Field Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Tammy's Cocina, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
The Fry Shack No. 3, 510 Proctor St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Dairy Treet of Yoakum, 901 W. Grand Avenue, Yoakum. Demerits: 3.
Sonic Drive In No. 3751, 706 Highway 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 3.
Conner's Corner Grocery, 102 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 2.
Little Caesar's No. 14, 1907 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Raisin Windmill Store, 9098 Highway 59-S, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
River Café, 506 E. San Antonio St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Dairy Queen-Yoakum, 610 Highway 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
Handy Stop Grocery, 425 E. Morris St., Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
Subway - Yoakum, 412 W. Grand Avenue, Yoakum. Demerits: 2
Subway, 306 S. Highway 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1.
McDonald's No. 18899, 7808 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Mom's Tamales LLC, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Highway 111 Shell, 201 S. Wells St., Edna; Whataburger No. 428, 112 E. Houston Highway, Edna; Pump N Munch, 1106 E. Highway 59, Ganado; Mom's Tamales, Mobile Unit, Point Comfort; Calhoun County Senior Citizens Center, 2104 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; Gracie's Snow-Cone, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Miller Seafood Co. Inc., 1102 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Mom's Tamales LLC, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Blume & Flour, 102 S. Main St., Victoria; Dairy Treet, 3808 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Domino's Pizza, 8809 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria; Gracie's Snow-Cone, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Mom's Tamales LLC, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Renegade Ministries of the Crossroads, 597 Haynes Road, Victoria; Seaux Cajun LLC, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Smoothie King, 2811 Houston Highway, Victoria; Subway, 4008 U. S. Highway 59-N, Victoria; The Pump House Riverside Restaurant & Bar, 1201 W. Stayton Avenue, Victoria; Trevino's Concessions, Mobile Food Unit, Victoria; Trevino's Funnel Cakes & More, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Don Pancho's Mexican Coffee, 606 US Highway 77, Yoakum; Jo's Daiquiri & Beverage, Mobile Unit, Yoakum; Mom's Tamales, Mobile Unit, Yoakum; Mom's Tamales LLC, Mobile Unit, Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected May 25 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected June 1 with most violations corrected.
Para Vida Wellness, Mobile Unit, Victoria, inspected May 31 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected June 1 with all violations corrected.
