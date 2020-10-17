Herbicides will be the focus for Josh McGinty’s upcoming talk at the Farm and Ranch Show.
McGinty, associate professor and Extension specialist at Texas A&M University, has presented at the Farm and Ranch show since 2014. He will present on pasture and hay field weed management alternatives 8-11 a.m. Oct. 28.
The focus will be on how herbicides are used to control weeds in pastures, McGinty said.
“It's really helpful to know that stuff,” he said.
He will discuss how environmental conditions can affect weed control and what herbicides to use for weather conditions and types of weeds.
Enzymes in the plant are affected by the herbicides and they can have lasting effects on future crops, McGinty said.
Some herbicides persist in the soil well after weeds have disappeared and that can be good and bad, he said. There are some herbicides farmers want to persist, but it’s all about knowing the relationship happening in the plant.
There are types of herbicides that are dangerous to some crops and helpful for others and it’s about knowing what is best for a particular field for longevity.
“I’m just hoping they walk away from it with a more complete understanding of the plant physiology that they are dealing with when handling a herbicide,” he said.
