Extended shopping hours, sales, refreshments and giveaways are four good reasons to head to downtown Victoria for “Ladies Night Out” from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
Four gift boutiques within a one-mile radius will stay open late for a shopping extravaganza.
“To support local businesses downtown, we are offering a fun evening so the ladies can get out and enjoy the shops in their community,” said Lascena Lee Simmons, owner of Peaches and Tortilla. “It’s important that we get to know each other and enjoy fun events together.”
Peaches and Tortilla, located behind a historic home in Old Victoria, will serve sangria and appetizers. Straw baskets and hats and select apparel will be 30% off. New fall arrivals include scarves, apparel, pumpkin spice candles and cheeseboards.
Just a block and a half away, Days Gone Bye! will feature music outside the store by DJ James Zamora. Inside, Cora Jo Hummel will provide 15-minute neck and shoulder massages, and a tuxedo-clad gentleman will serve nonalcoholic punch. Ziggy the Clown will make balloon crowns for the ladies “because it’s diva night.”
Shoppers can enjoy cheese tarts prepared by PumpHouse Restaurant and mini cupcakes from By Grace Bakery.
With purchases over $50, ladies will receive a pale pink Jon Hart koozie embossed with a gold crown. They also can take advantage of a 20% discount on a large selection of Jon Hart merchandise on the floor.
Ten percent of all sales will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, which is “near and dear to our hearts,” said Pat McDonald, owner of Days Gone Bye!
Less than a mile away, Charlene’s Gifts, located in a historic Diamond Hill home, will serve complimentary samples of the organic chocolates and other foods sold in the store. Offerings, $5 and up, include luggage, leather goods, English dishes, antiques, linens, selections from Caswell-Massey, a 300-year-old line of bath goods, women’s and men’s fragrances, candles, baby items, gift books and hand-embroidered pillows.
“We offer extra-special gift wrapping with handmade papers,” said Charlene Mitchell, owner of Charlene’s Gifts.
Half a mile down the road, Puddleback Gifts will serve chicken salad and other refreshments. Shoppers will receive free promotional koozies and lip balm, and they can select a free koozie with an initial with purchases. Tote and makeup bags, onesies and blankets for babies, and T-shirts are among the items for sale that can be personalized with embroidery or heat press in the store. Etching also is available to personalize items such as silverplated baby brushes and combs.
“We have a sports table set up with gifts for East, West and St. Joseph high school students,” said Nina Milam, owner of Puddleback Gifts.
Shoppers can pick up a card at the first boutique and gather stamps at each location to be entered in a raffle for door prizes, including Chick-fil-A gift baskets and gift certificates from each of the boutiques. Those who make purchases will increase their odds of winning, and winners will be notified the next day.
“We want to stir it up downtown and bring awareness to all the different boutiques,” McDonald said. “We are all so very diverse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.