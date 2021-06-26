NAME: Lascena Lee Milner Simmons
AGE: 33
EDUCATION: Graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a teaching degree for prekindergarten-sixth grade
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Owner
COMPANY: Peaches And Tortilla Mercantile
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
After enduring a miscarriage in 2017, I decided to make my dream of owning a small business a reality. I have high hopes for downtown and wanted to contribute to reviving it. I opened my shop while 28 weeks pregnant with my sweet rainbow baby, Emmy Roan in March 2019. I am a first time mama and business owner. I am learning new things each day, allowing myself grace, and hanging onto this roller coaster ride we call life.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I have always wanted to make my mom proud, succeed in life and impact people in a positive way.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
My biggest challenges I have faced during the first year of my career was the loss of my mother. The pandemic hit as well during my first year open and the same week I lost my mom. I launched a website in hopes that it would help keep my shop in motion, continue to make my mom proud, and give me an outlet for all my energy and we came back stronger than ever before. I am forever grateful for the support I had via porch pick-ups and snail mail through our website.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
We are relocating into the old Rosebud in downtown. It is a 100+ year old beautiful historic treasure that was originally a locally owned family pharmacy. I can’t wait to make memories in this 5,000 square foot flagship with everyone right in the heart of downtown. What a view to have and the perfect place to toss down a picnic blanket and enjoy a delicious lunch.
A boutique cafe @etsucretx will be nestled into P&T for everyone to enjoy. It will offer homemade milkshakes, infused sangria, coffee, and champagne, craft beer, specialty brunch and lunch items, one-of-a-kind pastries, and of course all things peachy. We will also offer rental spaces for other small shops.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I feel I give back to our community by being active on boards like the Main Street board and the Historical Preservation board. I have also been a part of the Junior League Of Victoria. I also work with hurricane relief, the food bank, the Children’s Discovery Museum, ballet board and many other places. We also enjoy supporting Top Chef for the Vine School, polo for the Nave Museum, CASA, Habit For Humanity, local school events, and more.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I am currently focused on Downtown, women, and children charities and nonprofits. It is what I am most passionate about.
