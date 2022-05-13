Victoria's Sears Hometown Store is closing.

More than two years after the city's Sears department store closed in 2020, the last remaining retail location to bear the company's name in Victoria is now shutting its doors.

Friday afternoon, a yellow banner hung on the outside of Sears Hometown Store, 7508C N. Navarro St., saying "Store Closing Sale, Reductions Storewide." Earlier Friday, a store representative posted on Facebook saying customers had three days to pick up items.

"Well I have now received the news that they are closing us down," according to the post. "Yes we did just open. I have no answers as to why but all I know if that I’m in need of liquidating our store."

Representatives for the store's parent company did not respond to questions emailed Friday.

And at the store, the manager declined to comment or answer questions.

Sears Hometown Store opened in Victoria on October 2021 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, selling everyday appliances.

Renee Kocher and Mike Knight, both of Olivia, visited the store Friday after visiting Victoria to take their dog, Ted E. Bear, to the veterinarian for a dislocated shoulder. They stopped by to take a look at the liquidation sales.

"Everything is closing it seems like. Bealls is gone now. The other Sears is gone," Kocher said. "It's bad."

"Look over there, there's space for lease," Knight said, pointing to a vacancy sign at the Victoria Mall.