The bar has been set for law firms during the “new normal,” and many are exceeding it in various areas of practice.
Unprecedented changes to the field of law throughout the pandemic changed local law firms’ way they conduct business. It’s also caused some areas of law to experience far more, or for a time, far fewer cases.
Civil and criminal law in Victoria County experienced a dip in the number of cases filed and disposed.
According to documents from the county’s district clerk’s office, criminal felony cases experienced the greatest fluctuation in the number of cases filed and disposed.
In April, only six criminal felony cases filed — or entering the legal process — in Victoria County. This is compared to 73 in February, which was before the pandemic arrived in Victoria. The number of cases filed then shot back up to the single-month record for the year with 100 criminal felony cases filed in the county in May.
Disposed cases are those that reached their conclusion in the legal process. For those, 13 criminal cases were disposed in May, compared to 74 in February. The disposed cases shot back up in June to the single-month high for the year with 96.
Bankruptcy is one area of law with a particular uptick since the pandemic arrived.
Richard Chapman is an attorney in Victoria with Anderson, Smith, Null & Stofer where he practices business law, including bankruptcy.
He said he believes the legal system is functioning relatively well, regarding bankruptcy cases, during the pandemic. With bankruptcies impacting people and businesses large and small, even some in the Victoria area, a consistent stream of cases has remained for Chapman and others in similar areas of practice.
According to a report released by Epiq, a legal services provider, Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings increased 43% nationwide this June compared to the same month last year.
Chapter 11 bankruptcy is to rehabilitate a business as a going concern or reorganize an individual’s finances through a court-approved reorganization plan, according to the Associated Press. For June, 609 bankruptcy cases were filed compared to 424 in the same time frame last year, according to Epiq.
Some businesses in the Crossroads that filed Chapter 11 in 2020 include Chesapeake Energy, the Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza parent company, Gold’s Gym, J.C. Penney and Bealls parent company Stage Stores.
A higher demand for bankruptcy-related legal work has opened up new potential for business at the Walker Keeling law firm.
“(The pandemic) was one of the things that kind of led us to really give it some more consideration,” attorney Lee Keeling said. “There probably will be some opportunities.”
As some businesses find themselves in need of reorganization, others are being bought and sold, requiring legal services and keeping Keeling busy.
“I know that when everything shuts down, the things I had in my office all put on the brakes,” Keeling said. “But we’ve gotten pretty busy with transactions. There are people buying and selling their businesses and some are doing both; and that’s usually a good sign.”
“As a firm, we’ve been blessed with work,” said Micah Hatley, an attorney with Walker Keeling.
Hatley’s work includes civil and criminal law. He has seen how certain areas of practice have fluctuated during the pandemic.
Early in the pandemic, the firm had more probate cases, and then saw an increase in collections actions, Hatley said. Looking forward, he anticipates more bankruptcy cases as well. As far as how they resolve a case, he said there have been fewer mediations, and of those, many are conducted via video conferencing platforms like Zoom.
For cases going to court, Hatley said he would usually take three or four days out of the week, but now it’s more like three or four days out of the month. This doesn’t mean business isn’t strong for attorneys in criminal law, despite a temporary halt for in-person jury trials as mandated by the Texas Supreme Court, unless under special circumstances.
On either side of the courtroom, work has not stopped.
“For my office, it was extremely busy,” said criminal defense attorney Brent Dornburg. “Just a different kind of busy.”
“A lot of people don’t come to hire a defense attorney until they actually get court dates, or until later in the game.”
Nonetheless, Dornburg said there is a backlog of cases that needs to be resolved in the courtroom.
On the flip side, the Victoria County District Attorney Constance Johnson and her office are also staying busy.
Johnson said the office is concerned about some of the delays the pandemic has created, but they have remained “extremely busy.”
“We were working very hard on a backlog of cases, and so we’ve had some time to lay eyes on older cases,” Johnson said.
Johnson also said keeping the criminal justice system from coming to a halt is important because many of these criminal cases cannot wait, even as arrests plummeted when COVID-19 surged.
Changes to the legal process have also included virtual jury trials, changes to the bar examination process, and extended civil and criminal case deadlines, among others.
Despite changes to how firms conduct their business, the legal process continues to move forward.
