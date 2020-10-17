Pretty much any landowner in Texas could learn a bit more about how to foster wildlife on their property.
Aaron Sumrall, county Extension agent in Matagorda County, will discuss native plants that can be used for quail restoration and ecology during a broader session on wildlife at the 2020 South Texas Farm and Ranch Show. Almost any landowner in Texas, and particularly those in the Coastal Bend, could learn how to better manage quail and other wildlife on their land, no matter the size of their property, Sumrall said.
"If you've got a tract of land, 50 acres or 100 acres, whatever it may be, you really can't exclusively manage that for white-tailed deer," Sumrall said. "But you can have a few coveys of quail on that same piece of property. And that gives you that opportunity to go out and actively manage that land and be a part of the property that you have."
Sumrall's session will cover native plants and how they can encourage quail habitats. The session will be suitable for almost any landowner or anyone interested in land management.
"We're giving landowners, regardless of the size of their property or their tract of land, some ideas and some things that they can do to know their property," Sumrall said.
Some simple steps, Sumrall said, can allow landowners to better foster habitats for quail and a range of other wildlife to grow and mature. Sumrall said he hopes that landowners come away with a better understanding of the role they play in the viability of the plant and animal wildlife on their property.
"They hold a key to the longevity of how long a species is going to be viable in an area," he said.
